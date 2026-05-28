How MLB's Proposed Salary Cap, Salary Floor Would Affect the Nationals

There was a bombshell report on May 28 that would have massive implications for every team in Major League Baseball, especially the Washington Nationals.

As reported by Jesse Rogers of ESPN, MLB proposed a system to union officials that would feature a salary cap and a salary floor. The hard cap in this proposal for the 2027 season was set at $245.3 million, while the floor was set at $171.2 million.

With hard numbers in place, it's easy to see where every team stands at this point in time when it comes to those numbers if the MLB and MLBPA were to agree to those terms. And while there is a long way to go before something gets finalized, it's clear the Nationals would be one of the teams that would be impacted the most.

Nationals Well Under the Proposed Salary Floor

Washington Nationals principal owner Mark Lerner | H.Darr Beiser-Imagn Images

The first thing that stands out when it comes to the affect on Washington is that Mark Lerner and the rest of the ownership group would need to start spending more money on this roster if they are going to meet the salary floor requirements.

Per Spotrac, the Nationals' payroll this year is just over $93.1 million. That puts them No. 27 in all of baseball, only ahead of the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins. They are one of 15 teams that are under the proposed floor of $171.2 million, which means there would need to be a lot of spending ahead of the 2027 campaign.

That should be music to the ears of Nationals fans everywhere. The last time they had a payroll that was in the top 10 of the sport was in 2019, which coincided with their first-ever World Series championship. Even in 2020, they were ranked in the top half of the league at No. 13. But since then, the highest their payroll reached was around $144 million, as they've been under the $100 million mark twice since the COVID-impacted 2020 season.

Lerner said that he would be willing to spend money when the time was right, and if some type of salary floor gets put in place, then that would force his hand. Not only could that lead to some more high-profile free agent signings getting done, but it might also mean that the likes of James Wood, Daylen Lile, some of their elite prospects and even CJ Abrams would get locked into long-term deals.

NL East Rivals Would Have to Shed Payroll

MLB logo | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The other massive development from this proposal is the fact that six teams across the MLB would have to shed payroll based on where their current salary figures are in 2026: the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

That means three of Washington's NL East rivals -- the Mets, Phillies and Braves -- would have to figure out a way to get under the proposed cap of $245.3 million. So with a more level playing field when it comes to spending, the Nationals could find themselves in a spot to run this division for years to come based on the number of young stars they have on their current MLB roster and the other elite prospects who are also climbing the pipeline.

Nationals Would Benefit Greatly From This Proposal

Washington Nationals logo | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

On paper, this proposal from Major League Baseball seems like it would be a massive benefit for the Nationals. With Lerner and the ownership group being forced to spend money on the roster like they did in the past when they were competitive, and with the spending power of their NL East rivals being limited, there's a good chance Washington would enter a phase where they would be the team to beat across the entire National League, let alone their division.

Of course, as stated above, there's a long way to go before something gets finalized. And it's not a given that a potential salary cap agreed upon would even force the Mets, Phillies and Braves to shed payroll like in this original proposal. But if a floor is installed, then that at least would force the Nationals to spend money, which would be a huge positive for this fan base.