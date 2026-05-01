How Trading Away Zack Short Could Shake-Up the Nationals' Farm System

It's been a busy Friday for the Washington Nationals. Not only did they sign right-handed reliever Max Kranick to a contract, but they also made a trade.

As first reported by Evan Woodbery of MLive, the Nationals shipped infielder Zack Short to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. Short, who was acquired by Washington in a trade with the New York Yankees on March 24 to create more minor league depth for themselves, previously spent three big league seasons with the Tigers.

The likelihood of Short appearing in an MLB game for the Nationals this season was low, so this move doesn't impact the major league club a ton. However, there are huge implications for what that could mean when it comes to movement on the farm in the near future.

Seaver King Could Find Himself Promoted to Triple-A Rochester

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The direct correlation that could happen following this trade is the promotion of Seaver King. The 2024 first-round pick has been on an upward trajectory following his breakout performance in the Arizona Fall League, and that has carried over into his Double-A season so far.

King, who had a disappointing showing during his first full professional campaign last year, has slashed .286/.400/.536 across 22 games with four home runs, seven doubles, a triple, 20 RBIs and 23 strikeouts to 17 walks. Advanced stats paint an even rosier picture about the 23-year-old, as his average exit velocity is six mph higher than it was last season and his chase rate is down 13% to date.

Already a high-end defender at shortstop, the talented youngster could find himself promoted to Rochester sooner rather than later based on how he's performed to start this campaign.

Domino Effect of Promotions Could Follow

Washington Nationals prospect Ronny Cruz | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Washington decides to move King up a level, then there could be a domino effect that follows. For one, all eyes continue to be on Ronny Cruz, the rising superstar prospect who has already been promoted from Single-A to High-A this season. The 19-year-old has continued to perform well following his promotion, and if that persists, the Nationals might need to challenge him further.

While this regime seems to be more focused on long-term development rather than rushing their youngsters up to the MLB as quickly as possible, there is still a massive logjam in the infield down on the farm that this front office has to navigate. That could cause some early movement when it comes to this pipeline beyond just Cruz.

Others to keep an eye on are Luke Dickerson and Ethan Petry. The former is a middle infielder, so his promotion could be directly affected by King's. Dickerson, the No. 8-ranked prospect in Washington's farm system, has shined with Single-A Fredericksburg with a slash line of .261/.356/.523 across 22 games this season. The 2024 second-round pick has also hit three home runs, 10 doubles, two triples and 20 RBIs with 31 strikeouts to 17 walks.

As for Petry -- the No. 12-ranked prospect -- his elevation would likely be more of a result of his own performance since he plays first base and the corner outfield spots. He has torn up High-A at the plate with a .329/.454/.506 slash line, three home runs, five doubles and 16 RBIs through 20 games, so he could find himself getting moved up soon, too.

All of this is a good sign for the health of the Nationals' pipeline. And after they decided to trade Short away to Detroit, it seems like the front office is ready to start moving some of their top performers up affiliate levels at this stage of the season.