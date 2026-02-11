Analyst Believes Nationals Star Prospect Is Back on Track After Strong AFL Showing

The Washington Nationals are trying to stack their farm system with as many talented, young players as possible.

That was evident from the MacKenzie Gore trade, as they got back five high-upside prospects in that deal to help retool this pipeline. But for the Nationals to start finding success in this rebuild, they'll need the high draft picks from the previous regime to also pan out.

A player who many thought would become a cornerstone of the franchise is Seaver King. The first-round draft pick of the 2024 draft was one of the best hitters in college baseball and looked like a shoo-in to have that production translate to the professional ranks quickly. However, that was not the case in his first full season.

Things were a complete disaster for the past 10th overall pick after he slashed .244/.294/.337. And there were some real questions about his upside and what he could become when facing tougher competition.

But King reminded people how good of a hitter he is during the Arizona Fall League, and that has Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) believing the 22-year-old can get his career back on track to reach the high ceiling that was expected out of him.

Seaver King's AFL Performance Could Kick-Start His Career

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the AFL is a hitter's paradise, King still excelled compared to others at the showcase event. Not only did he finish in the top 10 when it came to batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, but he also finished second in RBIs (24) to go along with his .359/.468/.563 slash line.

"I'm betting the version we saw in the desert in October and November is the real Seaver King, not the one who couldn't hit the broadside of a barn back in April. We'll see if the new regime in DC can capitalize on his gains in the Fall League," wrote Law.

The prominent analyst is so high on King after his AFL showing that he has King ranked No. 3 in Washington's pipeline and No. 94 overall. That is a huge step up compared to how he was viewed following the regular season, and the hope is this momentum will carry over into 2026.

Seaver King didn't produce desired results in 2025.



But in the Arizona Fall League, he adjusted his swing and hit .359/.468/.563 with six stolen bases and 24 RBIs.



He's one prospect who caught our attention in January: https://t.co/oytrUD8YOK pic.twitter.com/U4ryg9mXy7 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 20, 2026

Much of King's success seems to have stemmed from a swing change, which is better for the long haul than just getting hot for a month. During his struggles, he was trying to pull the ball in the air more often. But during the AFL, he changed his approach and showed why he was taken 10th overall.

"... [He] looked looser and more fluid at the plate, rather than hitting in survival mode as he had for large portions of the regular season. He showed above-average power and made very consistent hard contact during his whole stint, peaking at 111 mph, while he made much better swing decisions, including staying in the strike zone much more," Law wrote.

Hopefully King can carry the success he had in the desert with him into the upcoming season. Because with his elite defense at shortstop and plus-speed on the basepaths, he could be a major contributor for the Nationals at some point in the next few years if he continues to perform at the plate.

More Nationals News