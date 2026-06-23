Massive Sell-Off at Trade Deadline Could Have Long-Term Ramifications for Nationals

The Washington Nationals are doing something at this stage of the season that nobody expected, as they are firmly in the National League playoff picture.

Projected to be one of the worst teams in the majors and likely to undergo a massive sell-off ahead of the trade deadline this year to add more pieces for their future, president of baseball operations Paul Toboni is now facing a crucial decision when it comes to what route he's going to take.

Simply put, this fanbase is excited about the team once again. Led by young stars and a manager that has seemingly pushed all the right buttons during his first year on the job, the Nationals continue to push towards their first playoff appearance since 2019. And because of that, pulling the plug on things if Washington is still in the postseason mix could have long-term ramifications for this organization.

Fans Would Be Crushed

Washington Nationals logo | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Slowly but surely, the interest in this team has started to grow. That was not the case the past few years, as plenty of people across the fanbase decided not to support the rebuild that was taking place because of the frugality surrounding the entire thing. That was reflected in attendance numbers, as they went from being ranked No. 16 in 2019 with an average of 27,898 fans to No. 23 in 2023 (23,034), No. 22 in 2024 (24, 287) and No. 22 in 2025 (23,959).

Currently, the Nationals rank No. 22 with an average attendance figure of 22,245. But that's before the summer wave that will now occur since school is out across the region. That should bump up those numbers by the time fall arrives, especially in large part due to how the team has performed thus far. Beyond that, though, the general discourse regarding this team has been more positive. And this group has started to catch the attention of fans who might have stopped paying attention years ago.

As an organization, Washington should be doing whatever they can to keep interest in their franchise high. And by trading away more star players -- especially fan-favorite CJ Abrams -- that would anger a whole lot of people and potentially push them away for good.

Of course, the conversation would be different if the Nationals were one of the worst teams in baseball like expected before the season. However, that's not the case. And with a high-octane offense that can put up runs on anyone, trading away pieces that could help them reach the playoffs would not be met with gratitude by the majority of this fanbase.

Clubhouse Vibes Could Be Ruined

Washington Nationals first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. and second baseman Nasim Nunez | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

But perhaps the most devastating thing that could happen if the Nationals have a massive sell-off is that the clubhouse buy-in might get ruined.

Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required) shared some insight into what has been built when it comes to the team's culture under Butera. And by trading away someone significant -- like Abrams who has become a clear leader of this group -- that could cause things to go poorly.

"A significant sell-off at the deadline — led by the departure of soon-to-be two-time All-Star CJ Abrams — would crush a desperate fan base and could ruin the buy-in from a clubhouse that has been exceptional in part because of its buy-in," Nusbaum wrote.

While Toboni was brought in to get this rebuild on track, at some point Washington needs to have success on the field. That's happening right now, and hamstringing it by trading stars for prospects of the future could have a detrimental impact and cause things to stall out even further.

With all that in mind, it will be interesting to see what Toboni decides to do as a first-year executive. It's probably a decision that he didn't expect would be this difficult to make. And if he chooses the wrong one, that could severely impact this franchise for years to come.