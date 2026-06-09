It's Become Quite Obvious Who Has Emerged as Leaders for the Nationals

One thing that's always needed on any sports team is leadership. And for the Washington Nationals, they've been searching for that for a while.

With a young nucleus of players getting their first taste of major league action, the previous regime tried to bring veterans into the clubhouse who could help the inexperienced players through the challenges that come with playing Major League Baseball. That worked to a degree, but because many of those veterans were on short-term contracts, there was never a lasting leader -- or leaders -- who emerged.

That's not the case anymore, though. Per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), the star duo of CJ Abrams and James Wood have become the clear leaders of the Nationals, and it's obvious to whomever observes the group.

This Development Happened 'Naturally'

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder James Wood | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The insider shared how Abrams and Wood were once sitting in the dugout and players gravitated towards where they were. And when Abrams and Wood later decided to get up and leave the bench, that area emptied out around them as the other players followed suit. According to the duo, the emergence of them as leaders has come naturally.

"I feel like those kinds of things happen naturally," Wood said, per Nusbaum. With Abrams later adding, "It comes naturally. You've got to lead by example."

Abrams and Wood have certainly led by example this season. They have been dominant at the plate to start the year, and there's a good chance they both end up in Philadelphia for their second-career All-Star Game appearances. And as is the case for any truly great team, it's always better when the best players happen to also be the leaders.

Players Seek Guidance From CJ Abrams and James Wood

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder James Wood | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

According to Nusbaum, last year's breakout rookie Daylen Lile is someone who picks the brain of Wood. He not only asks questions about Wood's approach at the plate and what the opposing pitcher might do, but Lile also observes how Wood goes about his business in the cage and previously asked advice on how to get out of a slump. Abrams is someone teammates have leaned on, as well, and he has taken that responsibility firmly on his shoulders.

"He's not going to rah-rah you to death, but he will show you what he sees," outfielder Jacob Young said about the star shortstop. "What he is looking for in a pitcher, for instance. What he feels. What he sees in your swing in the cages. Whatever he can, in a manner that is comfortable, to help his teammates win."

That is a great sign when it comes to the future of this franchise, and it makes the impending decision regarding whether to trade or hold onto Abrams an even more difficult one to make. And when considering all the rumors surrounding the 25-year-old, there are plenty of people inside the building who have been impressed by how the youngster has handled himself, his manager included.

"CJ has been an absolute pro about how he's gone about this," Blake Butera said.

Wood is going to be around for a long time. Whether Abrams will continue to be a leader alongside the slugging outfielder is something that will be determined at a later date. But for now, the Nationals have their leaders, and that has helped them overperform compared to expectations.