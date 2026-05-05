Nationals' Decision to Change Positions of James Wood, Daylen Lile Has Paid Off

The Washington Nationals knew they had to improve their defense heading into the 2026 season.

Consistently one of the worst teams in that aspect of the game when looking at errors and advanced metrics, the new regime set out to find ways they could internally upgrade their defense. One of their choices was to move Luis Garcia Jr. to first base. That allowed Nasim Nunez to be the primary second baseman, which improved things in their middle infield.

However, something that has flown a bit under the radar despite being a massive benefit for the Nationals and the two players involved was the decision to shift James Wood to right field and Daylen Lile to left, as this duo has performed well in their new positions.

James Wood Is League Average Defender in Right Field

Washington Nationals outfielder James Woods | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

This offseason, Wood went to work on improving his defense. While he entered rising superstar status based on his longball prowess at the plate, the minus-seven outs above average figure he put up in left field across 1,067 1/3 defensive innings last year was a clear weakness in his game that could hold him back from truly being an elite player.

But this spring, his new manager Blake Butera tried out something different. Despite Wood playing all three outfield spots coming up the minor league ranks, he had only played in left during his time in the MLB. That changed during spring training, as Wood got reps back in right field. And so far, that has been a huge benefit for him since he is now a league average defender in that position.

Through 233 innings this season, he has has been worth zero defensive runs saved and zero outs above average. While that is nothing to write home about, it is a huge upgrade compared to how he's performed in left field where he's been worth minus-two in both defensive runs saved and outs above average across only 53 innings this year. Additionally, those figures for his career are minus-eight and minus-14, respectively.

Based on those numbers, it's clear that Wood is much better suited to be a right fielder at this level than a left fielder. And when factoring in the highlight reel plays he's also made at that position this season, he should be slotted in right on a consistent basis going forward.

Daylen Lile Has Become Above Average Defender in Left Field

Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Wood's move to right field hasn't only benefited him, though. It's also allowed Lile to thrive in his new position in left.

Coming into this season, Lile had put up some atrocious numbers on defense. Across 445 1/3 innings in right field last year, he was worth minus-10 defensive runs saved and minus-six outs above average. Those advanced statistics are so poor that he would have been unplayable if his bat wasn't so good down the stretch of the season. So coming into this year, there was a thought he might be the team's primary designated hitter.

However, Lile has become an above average defender in left field. Through 260 innings, he is worth one defensive run saved and zero outs above average. Again, while those aren't eye-catching numbers on par with what Jacob Young does in center field, it beats what Lile had previously done in that position and how poor he was in right field.

While it's still early in the season and both Wood and Lile could revert back to being bad defenders when it's all said and done, there's no doubt that Butera's decision to shift things around in the outfield has paid off so far.