Nationals Infielder Takes Home MLB's First Play of the Week Honor

It has been a great start to the season for the Washington Nationals.

Not only did they go into Wrigley Field and take two out of three from the Chicago Cubs, but they turned around and won the first contest of their three-game road set against the Philadelphia Phillies in decisive fashion.

Joey Wiemer has been the early story for this team, as he not only made franchise history with the hot start he had to start his Nationals tenure. But he also etched his name into the MLB record books when he tied Carlos Delgado by reaching base safely in his first 10 consecutive plate appearances to begin a season. However, Wiemer isn't the only one who has been impressive thus far, as Nasim Nunez's stellar defense at shortstop earned him MLB's first Play of the Week honor.

Nasim Nunez Flashing the Leather

Washington Nationals shortstop Nasim Nunez | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

All signs pointed to the 25-year-old getting much more playing time this season. While he was expected to primarily play second base when Luis Garcia Jr. got penciled in at first base, it wasn't going to be a surprise to see him at shortstop since the majority of his big league experience has come at that position.

Nunez not only continues to show that he's a high-end defender whenever he's on the field. But the play he made that earned him the first Play of the Week award from Major League Baseball was extraordinary.

The dive, the barrel roll and the throw 😮‍💨



Nasim Nuñez earns the first Play of the Week in 2026! pic.twitter.com/i5LOVsG8Wr — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2026

In Game 2 against the Cubs with the Nationals down 10-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Michael Busch was in the box for Chicago. He ripped a ball that should have gotten in between Nunez at short and Brady House at third. But Nunez laid out for the hard-hit grounder, stopped it, then contorted his body and threw the ball over House as he was falling down to get Busch out at first.

That type of effort in that situation shows how locked in Nunez is when he's in the field. It also is an example of the culture that this new regime wants to build, as he made an incredible physical effort to get a ball despite the fact that Washington had little chance to win.

Nunez Has Become Piece of the Puzzle for Nationals

Washington Nationals shortstop Nasim Nunez | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Defense has never been the question when it comes to Nunez. That part of his game is stamped. But what's going to take him to being more than a role player is his ability to be consistent on offense, which is something the Nationals are hoping takes place.

So far, he's gone 2-for-10 across his three games with a walk, three strikeouts and two RBIs. Using him at second base and shortstop over the course of the long season as more than just a defensive sub will be determined by him increasing his numbers at the plate. Washington needs for him to be effective when he's in the lineup for him to continue being a daily piece of this puzzle.

How Nunez does on offense is something that will come to fruition at a later date. But for now, he can enjoy taking home the first Play of the Week award due to his stellar defense.