Nationals Fans Will Absolutely Love This Dylan Crews Update

This spring, the Washington Nationals made the bold decision to option Dylan Crews to Triple-A.

Based on the struggles he's had in his major league career thus far and the poor results he had throughout spring training, starting the former second overall pick in the minors to begin this season was seen almost as logical. However, because the Nationals spent such high draft capital on Crews and he was seen as a building block of the franchise, no one expected the team to actually send him to Rochester.

Well, this new regime -- led by president of baseball operations Paul Toboni -- has not been afraid to put their stamp on things in the nation's capital. And their choice to start the 24-year-old in Triple-A was another example of that. But things did not quite go as expected for Crews down on the farm, as he struggled to begin this season which had many people in the fan base nervous.

Thankfully, it appears like things have turned around for Crews. And that's why fans should be excited about the latest update surrounding the former superstar prospect.

Dylan Crews Has Monster Week With Rochester

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Across six games this past week, Crews went 9-for-22 (.409 batting average) with two walks and six strikeouts. He also hit two home runs and had five RBIs with an OPS of 1.276 that earned him Rochester Red Wings Homestand Player of the Week honors.

That is a great sign when it comes to the youngster starting to figure things out with his swing. Washington doesn't have a timetable for when they might recall Crews back to the majors. A lot of that reasoning stems from the fact that there are clear holes in his game that were established when he was rushed up the pipeline under the previous administration. So his development is the most important thing right now, even if that means he spends a good chunk of time with Rochester as they try to refine his approach at the plate.

Underlying Metrics Paint Complicated Picture for Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Beyond the raw results -- which is perhaps the most important thing for both Crews and the Nationals during this stint in the minors -- the underlying metrics are painting a complicated picture about what has taken place thus far in Triple-A.

He is smashing the ball with a hard-hit rate of 46.8%, and he also has an average exit velocity of 94 mph that is the highest of his career. These are major positives since it's showcasing how Crews is crushing the ball when he makes contact. That bodes well for success in the bigs if he can start to elevate the ball on a more consistent basis.

However, there is the other side of the coin that creates cause for concern. Coming off a season where he had issues with strikeouts, Crews' K rate is at 26.2% this year. That is higher than what he had during the 2025 MLB campaign, which is a reason to worry. Much of that stems from his chase rate being at 31.2%, which will cause him problems against major league pitching once again.

Despite the aspects of the advanced metrics, fans should still be excited. Crews seems to be getting his swing back in order. He's not only hitting the ball hard, but he is getting on-field results that are much-needed for his confidence as he and the Nationals try to create a swing and approach that will work for him in The Show.