Nationals Made Shocking But Correct Decision to Option Dylan Crews to Triple-A

The Washington Nationals have made plenty of surprising roster decisions this spring.

While Mitchell Parker getting sent to Triple-A Rochester wasn't shocking, it set the table for what was to come. Star catching prospect Harry Ford -- who was acquired this offseason -- became the most notable move made when he was optioned in the latest round of roster cuts. However, all of that pales in comparison to the decision that was made on Friday.

Per an announcement from the team, it was revealed that outfielder Dylan Crews was optioned to Triple-A to start the upcoming campaign. Right-handed pitcher Jackson Rutledge was also sent to the minors. But the headlining news is that Crews won't be with the Nationals on Opening Day.

Dylan Crews Starting This Year in Triple-A Is Shocking

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While there were think pieces written -- including here at Washington Nationals On SI -- regarding why it might be smart to begin Crews' 2026 campaign in the minors based on the extended struggles he's had against MLB pitching that carried over into this year's spring training games, it was hard to envision Washington actually making that move.

After all, the second overall pick of the 2023 draft was seen as a future cornerstone of this franchise and someone who would be a perennial All-Star in the outfield based on how elite he was during his prep and collegiate career. But that just hasn't carried over into the professional ranks, which has become a major cause for concern amongst some in the fanbase.

Starting Crews with Triple-A Rochester is a massive decision for this new Nationals regime. There was a sentiment that Crews -- amongst other prospects in this organization -- was rushed through the pipeline, which hurt his development. President of baseball operations Paul Toboni has a clear philosophy when it comes to developing players, and he must have thought it would be better for Crews to correct things on the farm than against major league pitchers in The Show.

Nationals Made Right Decision to Option Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

I agree with this decision. It's been a rough go for Crews as he's climbed the pipeline. He went from a wRC+ of 126 in Double-A to a wRC+ of 106 in Triple-A to a wRC+ of 80 in the MLB during the 2024 campaign. Rushing him up the pipeline during his first full season of professional baseball seems to have hurt his development, as he looks like a complete shell of himself at the plate compared to what he once was.

While it's disappointing that Crews won't be part of the Opening Day roster this year, having him undergo a reset in the minors is not the worst thing in the world. And it could actually benefit this franchise in the long run if he's able to find himself on offense and regain his lost confidence.

So, while this decision is certainly a shocking one, Washington made the right move by starting the struggling 24-year-old in Triple-A to begin the 2026 season.