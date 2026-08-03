Nationals Fielding Offers for Multiple Players Ahead of Trade Deadline

On Sunday, the Washington Nationals made their biggest move of the trade deadline season.

After weeks of speculation about what they would do, president of baseball operations Paul Toboni decided to trade Luis Garcia Jr. to the New York Yankees in exchange for a package of four pitchers. Many of those arms have a high-upside, and that deal -- along with the Curtis Mead trade that netted them left-hander Connelly Early -- accomplished the franchise's goal of improving the pitching staff for both the short and long term.

Now that Aug. 3 has officially arrived, all signs are pointing to more deals coming for Washington. And according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), teams around the league are submitting offers for multiple players on the roster.

Nationals Could Sell a Few of Their Players

Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"... they are definitely fielding offers — and holding some incredibly high bars — on more than one player," the insider reported.

The next logical choice for a trade is left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin. The market for starters has heated up after Tarik Skubal was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers. And with multiple contenders aiming to upgrade their starting staffs, the 2026 All-Star will certainly generate interest.

Of course, there's the wrinkle about the possible extension the two sides are trying to work out. That might impact what the Nationals decide to do. However, if they get offered something they believe they have to accept, then there's a high likelihood that Griffin will be playing for a new team to finish the season.

Beyond him, it's not clear who else has the attention of teams around the league. CJ Abrams would be the gem for just about everyone looking for an offensive boost. But it doesn't seem like he's available barring a borderline historic return package being sent to Washington. Perhaps Jacob Young is someone who Toboni and his front office would be willing to part ways with, especially because they have ready-made big league prospects in Triple-A who could backfill his opening.

Otherwise, there's a chance that this trade deadline might actually be quieter for the Nationals than some expected. Veteran pitchers Zack Littell and Miles MIkolas don't seem to have a market, and unless Washington looks to further bolster their roster by trading from their farm system -- which is reportedly something they are willing to do -- then the Garcia trade might be their lone headliner before the deadline passes.

But, per Nusbaum's reporting, it sounds like Toboni has the opportunity to make some more moves based on the offers he is currently fielding.