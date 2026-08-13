Nationals Holding Onto CJ Abrams Could Signal He Has Long-Term Home in D.C.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Washington Nationals was answered on Aug. 3.

After multiple months of trade rumors and speculation about star shortstop CJ Abrams, the 25-year-old standout ultimately was not dealt ahead of this year's deadline. President of baseball operations Paul Toboni, who was hired to jumpstart this rebuild after it had stalled under the previous regime, opted to hold onto the two-time All-Star despite the monstrous return package he could have gotten.

When the trade deadline passed and Abrams remained on the team, Nationals fans could breathe a sigh of relief. However, they will likely only be able to enjoy the peace and quiet surrounding the star through the end of September. Because once the season ends, rumors are bound to ignite again.

Could CJ Abrams Factor Into Team's Long-Term Plans?

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Washington is going to deal Abrams, this winter seems like the perfect time. Toboni and his front office will have more time to field offers from interested teams. And because he'll be coming off a career-best performance with two more years of club control remaining, the Nationals might be able to get an offer that matches their high asking price.

However, Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) believes Washington's decision to hold onto Abrams could result in him staying with the franchise for the long haul, as he wrote, "... the fanbase can feel good that Abrams and James Wood have a future in D.C."

Does that future for Abrams extend beyond the next two years? In this context, it seems like Jennings is alluding to that.

After all, it would be crazy for Washington to not sell high on a defensively-challenged player who is going to finish the season as one of the best, if not the best, offensive shortstops in the sport if they don't believe he'll be around after his impending two years of club control. Working out a long-term extension should be the priority for Toboni and company if they truly want to keep Abrams in the nation's capital for the long haul. And while Jennings didn't explicitly state that's the goal of this front office, he seems to think their decision to hold onto Abrams this year could be a precursor to that.

Nationals Would Have Tons of Infield Depth

Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There would need to be some reconfiguring of plans if that were to be the case. Top-ranked prospect Eli Willits is set to be the shortstop of the future whenever he's ready for the majors. Infielder Seaver King looks poised for his MLB debut. And fellow infield prospects Ronny Cruz, Devin Fitz-Gerald, Coy James, Marconi German and Angel Feliz are all top 30 guys down in the lower levels who have impressed at times early in their careers.

Holding onto Abrams would create a massive logjam throughout the organization. And that's not even taking into account the fact that Abrams likely wants to get paid like a shortstop, even if he eventually has to get moved out of that position because of his poor defense. But those would be good problems to have for a franchise that has been lacking upper tier talent throughout the organization.

Whatever happens with Abrams will have long-term ramifications for the Nationals. And while him remaining with the team through the trade deadline this year could be a sign that he's going to be a building block for Washington, there's a lot to figure out before making that decision.