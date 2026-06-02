There's a Chance Nationals Star Prospect Seaver King Makes MLB Debut This Year

By now, Washington Nationals fans know the story arc when it comes to Seaver King.

He was drafted No. 10 overall in 2024. He had massive struggles during the 2025 campaign with a lowly slash line of .244/.294/.337. He then tore it up at the Arizona Fall League and carried that momentum over into spring training and throughout the start of this season that resulted in him getting promoted from Double-A to Triple-A.

Now, King is one step away from making his major league debut, and that's not something many expected coming into the year. But based on how good he's looked -- a .333/.416/.565 slash line with seven home runs, 12 doubles, four triples and 38 RBIs through 45 games -- there's a possibility that he is called up to The Show at some point this season.

Nationals Won't Rush Seaver King to MLB

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), this Nationals regime is not going to rush the 23-year-old to the majors just for the sake of it.

"The Nationals will promote him when it is the best thing for his development, not just when his numbers look good or a spot opens up on the roster. It's about what will help King become the best player he can be, not just what helps the Nationals at an immediate moment," the insider wrote.

That approach seems like the right one to take. Washington was burned under the previous regime when they moved prospects up the pipeline too quickly. Dylan Crews is the posterchild for that right now, as there are doubts that he'll ever turn into the superstar everyone expected him to be when he was a highly-touted prep and collegiate player. So by letting King develop at his own pace under the eye of this organization, the hope is that he can reach his ceiling that caused the Nationals to take him No. 10 overall just two years ago.

With that said, that doesn't mean King won't make his MLB debut at some point in 2026. Nusbaum also added that a promotion to the bigs could be possible if the front office and coaching staff feels comfortable about that decision.

Seaver King Continuing to Work on Swing Decisions and Defense

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

For Washington to come to that conclusion, though, King will have to show them that his new swing decisions are permanent and that he has become a consistent defender no matter where he plays across the infield.

This year, King has improved his chase rate. After chasing around 40% of the time in Double-A last season, he got it down to 28% this year. But since being promoted to Triple-A, that number has climbed back up to just over 38% through 10 games, which is a worrying trend.

The good news is that King is doing damage when he hits the ball. With Rochester, he's slashed .325/.378/.575 across those 10 games with two home runs, two doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs. If he's able to reel his chase rate back in against Triple-A pitchers, then that bodes well for him becoming an impact player when he does arrive in the majors.

As for his defense, Nusbaum reports that footwork is the focus of his defensive improvement. By cleaning that up, the Nationals believe he'll have more accurate throws. And because of his athleticism, there's a chance he could stick at shortstop in the MLB.

There's still a lot of time left in the major league season, so if King is able to stay hot at the plate while improving his swing decisions and defensive footwork, then there's a chance the No. 9-ranked prospect in this pipeline could make his MLB debut this year.