Nationals Lose Member of Blake Butera's Staff to Clemson Tigers

The Washington Nationals are trying to finish the 2026 campaign on a high note as they get set to enter a key offseason under the leadership of president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and manager Blake Butera.

At the forefront of anything the organization does is addressing the bullpen situation. This relief staff has blown 35 saves this year, as they are on pace to shatter the MLB record of 37 in a single season. But both Toboni and Butera will have to make at least one new hire heading into next year, as a key member of the staff will be elsewhere in 2027.

Clemson Tigers Hire Away Field Coordinator Tyler Smarslok

Washington Nationals field coordinator Tyler Smarslok | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball, the Clemson Tigers are set to hire Nationals field coordinator Tyler Smarslok as their newest assistant coach. He will leave Washington after one year with the franchise.

Smarslok spent the 2025 season with the Miami Marlins as their first base coach. He then departed and joined the Nationals on Butera's staff. Before that, Smarslok was a standout at the Division III level with Kean University. He was a four-year starter, a National Rawlings Golden Glove recipient, an All-Conference performer and a three-time participant in the DIII College World Series.

After his playing days ended when he graduated in 2015, he got into coaching. Smarslok held numerous jobs across the college ranks with his alma mater, Seton Hall University, Heidelberg University and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps before taking an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator role with Marist ahead of the 2019 season.

In 2021, Smarslok made his leap to the professional ranks. He was hired by the Minnesota Twins to be a defensive coach for their Triple-A affiliate. Then, after three years in that role, he was promoted to the bench coach position for that team before he was hired away by the Marlins to become their first base coach in 2025.

Where Nationals Might Search for His Replacement

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not clear at this time who Washington has in mind for Smarslok's replacement.

While the Nationals might have known that this was a possibility, having a successor already in place isn't likely. But based on who this regime hired the first time, it's safe to say they might have their eyes on plucking a first base coach away from another organization to fill their opening as the field coordinator.

Another possibility is promoting or hiring from the minor league ranks. Field coordinators work closely with the manager and coaching staff, so Butera might draw upon familiarity from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, or they could promote someone internally to the big league staff.

This will be something to monitor until a hire is made. Putting together a first staff is always crucial for any regime. But continuing to field a competent group when members get plucked away is just as important for long-term success.