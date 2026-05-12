Nationals Monday Fastball: Predicting Results of Upcoming 16-Game Stretch

The Washington Nationals got the day off on Monday, which marked the second time in a row that they were able to begin their week without playing a game.

Getting the opportunity to regroup coming off a disappointing weekend result against the Miami Marlins is huge for this Nationals team as they get ready to embark on a 16-game stretch. They begin with a road set before they return home for two series and then head out for two more road sets prior to their off day on May 28.

At the time of writing, Washington is scheduled to face two division leaders, two division rivals and two last place teams during this span. With all of that in mind, here are my predictions for how everything is going to go across these 16 contests.

Road Series Against Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds logo | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

Result: 1-2

Expected Pitchers:



-May 12: Miles Mikolas (7.44 ERA) vs. Brady Singer (5.63 ERA)

-May 13: Jake Irvin (5.22 ERA) vs. Nick Lodolo (6.75 ERA)

-May 14: Foster Griffin (2.12 ERA) vs. Chase Burns (2.11 ERA)

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the last place teams on the docket, although they are currently tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the basement spot in the NL Central.

These scheduled starting pitching matchups favor the Reds. With Miles Mikolas set to go and with Jake Irvin expected to follow him, that tilts the direction away from the Nationals. However, as has been seen throughout the early part of the season, Washington is able to do some real damage offensively when they are on the road. Because of that, I think they are going to win one game during this series. And with Lodolo set to make his second start after coming off the injured list, I'm cherry-picking that contest as the one where the lineup goes crazy and secures the win for the Nationals.

Home Series Against Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles logo | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Result: 2-1

Expected Pitchers:



-May 15: Zack Littell (6.94 ERA) vs. Shane Baz (5.48 ERA)

-May 16: Cade Cavalli (4.02 ERA) vs. Chris Bassitt (5.21 ERA)

-May 17: Miles Mikolas (7.44 ERA) vs. Brandon Young (4.35 ERA)

I'm expecting this series to be full of offensive fireworks. With both Zack Littell and Mikolas scheduled to pitch for Washington in this set, there is a chance plenty of runs could be scored. And when considering that the trio of Shane Baz, Chris Bassitt and Brandon Young are scheduled to pitch for the Baltimore Orioles, there's a good opportunity for the Nationals to improve their stats at home. Last year, Washington had Baltimore's number during this matchup, but that was not the case during the seasons prior. Because of that, both franchises should be dialed into this Beltway rivalry.

Despite the Nationals' struggles at home this year, I think they win this series. The Orioles have had their issues on the road this season, too, so I'm expecting at least two victories from Washington. Calling my shot even further, I believe they'll come in the first two games, as Littell puts together a strong performance and Cavalli flashes his ace upside again.

Home Series Against New York Mets

New York Mets logo | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Result: 2-2

Expected Pitchers:



-May 18: Jake Irvin (5.22 ERA) vs. Christian Scott (3.27 ERA)

-May 19: Foster Griffin (2.12 ERA) vs. Nolan McLean (2.78 ERA)

-May 20: Zack Littell (6.94 ERA) vs. Clay Holmes (1.86 ERA)

-May 21: Cade Cavalli (4.02 ERA) vs. TBD

The Nationals won the three-game road series against the New York Mets when they took two out of three at Citi Field in late-April. That was an interesting set, as Washington was blown out in the first contest before putting together a blowout of their own in the second and then winning by a run in the finale.

I have a split taking place in this four-game home series. At some point, the Mets should get things on track. And with Nolan McLean and Clay Holmes set to pitch, those are two games they should win even with Foster Griffin scheduled to go for Washington. Still, the Nationals have shown they can put up runs on anyone, and that should allow them to at least go 2-for-4 in this division matchup against the NL East cellar dweller.

Road Series Against Atlanta Braves

Red Atlanta Braves hat | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Record: 1-2

Expected Pitchers: TBD

Things haven't quite gotten to the point where starters are penciled in for either side, but if everyone stays healthy and both teams follow their current rotation order, then Washington should throw the trio of Irvin, Griffin and Littell, while the Atlanta Braves send out Grant Holmes, JR Ritchie and Chris Sale.

The Nationals will want to get some payback during this three-game set after the Braves embarrassed them across four games at Nationals Park. I think Washington will pick up one win on the strength of their road offense, but that's being optimistic. Atlanta looks like a premier team in Major League Baseball, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they secured a sweep.

Road Series Against Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians logo | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Result: 2-1

Expected Pitchers: TBD

This matchup against the Cleveland Guardians will be the second consecutive series against a first place team for the Nationals after they finish up against the Braves. While nothing has been penciled in for this set, either, Washington should be expected to throw Littell, Cavalli and Mikolas with Cleveland going with Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Joey Cantillo.

At the time of writing, the Guardians have a 21-21 record, so they aren't necessarily a juggernaut. Because of that, I'm predicting the Nationals to win this road series on the power of their offense and head into their much-needed day off with momentum.