Nationals Need to Claim This DFA'd Reliever Right Now to Bolster Bullpen

The Washington Nationals don't have the worst bullpen in Major League Baseball when it comes to ERA, but still they rank tied for No. 27 with their ERA sitting at 5.09.

For a team that is trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019, they're going to need much better than that going forward, especially when factoring in the 27 blown saves they've recorded this season that is on pace to shatter the MLB record.

The Nationals have tried to fix things throughout the year via waiver claims, but many of those moves haven't been fruitful. With the trade deadline coming up, it would be wise for the front office to bring in some outside help to aid in their postseason push. However, before they start wheeling and dealing, the Pittsburgh Pirates just threw Washington a potential lifeline when it comes to who they made available with their recent roster move, and this player is now somebody the Nationals should claim as soon as possible.

Dennis Santana Now Available After He Was DFA'd by Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As reported by Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, the Pirates designated veteran right-handed reliever Dennis Santana as a corresponding move after acquiring right-hander Ron Marinaccio from the San Diego Padres.

Santana is now available on waivers, and despite his poor season so far this year, he is someone who Washington should take a flyer on.

After all, Santana is just a season removed from being a hot commodity ahead of last year's trade deadline. While he ultimately wasn't traded, he still finished the 2025 campaign with elite numbers, as he posted a 2.18 ERA and an ERA+ of 201 that is double the league average across 70 appearances. He was also 16-for-19 in save opportunities, as he showed his effectiveness in high-leverage spots.

Of course, the 30-year-old wouldn't have been DFA'd if he was performing well. This season, the veteran righty owns a 6.05 ERA across 44 outings. He's giving up hard contact at the highest rate of his career, and his walk numbers and home runs allowed have inflated, while his strikeout rate has gone down compared to where it was when he was an elite reliever.

Nationals Should Take Chance on Dennis Santana

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite those declining numbers, Santana is someone the Nationals should take a chance on.

For one, he wouldn't cost a whole lot of money if he doesn't pan out. He inked a $3.5 million deal with Pittsburgh to avoid arbitration before this season, so his contract is something they can afford. Beyond that, his underlying metrics suggest he has gotten a bit unlucky this year, as his expected ERA of 5.33 is lower than his actual ERA of 6.05, while his expected FIP of 5.21 is also lower than his actual FIP of 5.48.

If his numbers were more in line with his expected statistics, that still wouldn't be a great season. However, it does show that some regression to mean could be coming for a reliever who has had a ton of success the past two years. They do have to consider the other side of the coin, though, as it's safe to say a lot of miles were put on the arm of Santana in 2024 and 2025. He made a combined 132 appearances with 142 innings pitched across those two campaigns, which could be factoring into his decline, as his Stuff+ figure of 92 is the lowest of his career.

Still, Washington has taken chances on far less accomplished and talented pitchers this year. And with Santana now becoming available out of nowhere, it would be crazy for the Nationals to not go after him.