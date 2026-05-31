Nationals' New Culture Is Starting to Be Installed Under Blake Butera

The Washington Nationals were down 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday. This came one day after their eighth-inning rally came up short on Friday. But this time around, the Nationals were able to recover when they scored six runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning to go up 7-3 and take a lead they didn't relinquish.

It was an impressive performance from this young team, and it's one that hasn't been uncommon throughout the season. Following this latest comeback win, Washington now has 12 come-from-behind victories on the year.

That resilience is something manager Blake Butera aimed to instill as part of the new culture he wanted to build when he was hired this past winter. And it's safe to say this group of players have taken to that.

Blake Butera Was Impressed by What Nationals Did on Saturday

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Facing that deficit, it was a collective effort by the Nationals to put up that crooked number in the seventh inning. CJ Abrams had a leadoff single. Jose Tena reached on an infield single. Jorbit Vivas drew a walk to load up the bases. Dylan Crews was hit by a pitch to score a run. And then the floodgates opened.

Now down 3-2, Drew Millas hit a grounder to second base that tied things up at three. It appeared like Crews was going to be called out at second, but Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts misplayed the catch to keep the bases loaded. Curtis Mead drew a walk after that and then Luis Garcia Jr. had a two-run single to give Washington a 6-3 lead. And to put the finishing touches on the inning, Daylen Lile drove in a run by beating out the throw to first when San Diego tried to turn a double play.

"There was a lot of good in that seventh inning," Butera said, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. "... I loved the at-bats, but I also loved the way that we played the game. That's what we want our identity to be."

Part of that identity was toughness. Abrams slid head-first into second base and got hit in the face. Crews, who had injury issues last year and is trying to stay up with the major league squad, remained in the game after being hit by a pitch and played a part in Bogaerts' error because he slid hard into second base.

"I think when you talk about the identity and the culture we want to build here, hopefully fans enjoy watching that baseball because they know that whether we win or lose, [these players are] giving everything they have to help us win that game," Butera added.

That was on display Saturday, and it's something that has been building under Butera for some time as he starts to create the culture he wants in place while he's the manager of this franchise.