Nationals One Step Closer to Getting Key Player Back After He Began Rehab Assignment

The Washington Nationals' bullpen has been much better over the past couple of weeks compared to how they performed at the beginning of the season. But they still don't have many high-end relievers in their midst.

That's why it will be important for this team to get back one of their key arms, as Clayton Beeter continues to work his way back from right forearm soreness that caused the Nationals to place him on the 15-day injured list on April 26 that was retroactive to April 23. The good news is that the right-hander is one step closer to his return, as he was sent on a rehab assignment.

Clayton Beeter Begins His Rehab Assignment

Washington Nationals pitcher Clayton Beeter | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In the previous injury update, it was revealed that Beeter had resumed throwing. He threw off the mound and played catch up to 90 feet, which was a good sign that next steps for his impending return could be coming in the near future. And per his MLB player page, that happened on May 13 when Washington sent Beeter to their Florida Complex to get his rehab assignment started.

With his expected return date set around the midpoint of May, there's a good chance he returns to the bigs soon if everything goes well. And according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, manager Blake Butera stated "[Beeter] probably won't need a lengthy rehab assignment."

Clayton Beeter Has Positive Result in Return to the Mound

Washington Nationals pitcher Clayton Beeter | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

How Beeter performs down on the farm as he works his way back from this injury doesn't necessarily matter since the most important thing is how he feels following his workouts and outings. But with that said, it was notable that Beeter had a positive result during his first game action down in Florida on Wednesday.

The right-hander threw 12 pitches during his lone inning of work. He allowed one run on one hit, which was a homer. He also struck out two batters and walked none, which might have been the most positive thing that came from his return to the mound since he had struggled with his control during the first part of the season.

Beeter, who was tabbed as being the team's closer and one of their key high-leverage arms coming into the year, issued eight walks with nine strikeouts across 10 appearances and 10 1/3 innings pitched before being placed on the injured list. The forearm issue he dealt with could have been the reason for that, so it's positive to see him not walk a batter in his first outing back.