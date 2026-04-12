It Seems Like the Nationals Have Decided on Who Their Closer Will Be

Coming into the 2026 season, there was a question regarding who was going to close out games for the Washington Nationals when they had a lead in the ninth inning.

After trading previous closer Kyle Finnegan ahead of last year's trade deadline, Jose A. Ferrer stepped into that role to close out the 2025 season. But after they shipped him out this winter to get back star catching prospect Harry Ford, there wasn't a clear-cut answer regarding who would become this team's closer.

Because of that, manager Blake Butera hinted at a committee approach when it came to that role. However, it seems like the first-year skipper has decided on who is going to be the closer for the Nationals this season.

Clayton Beeter Gets Two Straight Ninth Innings

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz and pitcher Clayton Beeter | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Clayton Beeter was highlighted coming into the season as someone who might take over the closer role. But despite recording a save in his first opportunity on March 29 against the Chicago Cubs, Butera gave opportunities to other arms in the bullpen.

Things changed against the Milwaukee Brewers, though. In the first game of this series when the score was tied at three entering the top of the ninth inning, Beeter was told to warm up in case Washington got a lead. And after the offense scored four runs to got up 7-3, Butera took no chances and sent Beeter out there to close things out despite it no longer being a save situation.

In Game 2 on Saturday, with the Nationals holding a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Beeter was once again called up to secure a victory for his team. While this outing was a bit more of a rollercoaster, as he gave up a leadoff home run and was wild with his pitches to load up the bases, he ultimately recorded the save and locked down a series win for Washington.

On the year, Beeter is now 2-for-3 in save opportunities, and it was telling that he was handed the ball in two straight ninth innings when the Nationals had the lead.

Has Clayton Beeter Cemented Himself as Team's Closer?

Washington Nationals pitcher Clayton Beeter | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how Butera uses his late-innings arms for the rest of the season. Beeter appears like he's emerged as the go-to option when it comes to save situations. But the skipper also mentioned the team's desire to test multiple relievers in leverage spots.

Still, Beeter looks like the best choice Washington has to close out games. And it seems like Butera has realized that based on how he utilized the right-hander against Milwaukee.