Nationals Pipeline Report: Another Pitcher of the Week Winner, Stars Stay Hot

Things are continuing to go well on the farm for the Washington Nationals.

Multiple prospects at the lower levels of their pipeline have already been promoted this year, and now others at the upper levels are starting to position themselves for either a late-season MLB debut or to finish the year in Triple-A.

The strong performances across their farm system has continued for the Nationals, as another one of their arms earned a Pitcher of the Week honor and notable top 30 prospects like Harry Ford, Yohandy Morales and Andrew Pinckney have stayed hot heading into the thick of the season.

Carson Fischer Wins Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

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It was a good showing for Carson Fischer this past week, as he earned the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award after he threw seven scoreless innings where he gave up just three hits and struck out five with two walks.

Any positive news regarding Washington's pitching situation is welcome, and the 23-year-old right-hander is on his way to putting himself on the organization's radar despite not being a top 30 prospect. With an ERA of 2.08 across 14 starts, the undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami has performed well during his first full season of professional baseball.

Andrew Pinckney Stays Red-Hot With Rochester

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It's not going to be easy for Pinckney to crack the major league roster barring some injuries or a string of poor play by the outfielders ahead of him, but the 25-year-old slugger is doing what he can to be the first callup in case either of those situations happen.

Pinckney has been scorching hot at the plate this season, and over his last nine games, his numbers have been incredible. Not only has he slashed .353/.436/.794 entering June 30, but he's also hit five home runs with eight RBIs.

That brings his slash line for the year up to .277/.359/.462. And with 12 longballs and 41 RBIs through 68 games played, he's on pace to have the best season of his career with Triple-A Rochester, which is exactly what he needs to do to show the decision makers that he's ready for his MLB debut.

Harry Ford Hit Second Home Run in Five Games

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It has not been a good showing at the plate for Ford this year, as he owns a slash line of .208/.349/.303 that is easily the worst of his career. However, it seems like he's starting to find a bit of power, as he hit his second home run in five games spanning from June 20-28.

That is a good sign. The strength of Ford has always been at the plate, so to see him struggle in this fashion is a bit concerning. Hopefully, hitting two over the fence to close out the month of June will help him get going on offense.

Yohandy Morales Blasts Home Run No. 17 for the Season

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One of the storylines to close out the 2025 season was regarding when the Nationals might call up Morales, the top 30 prospect who can play both first base and third base. That ultimately never came, though, and with the resurgence of Luis Garcia Jr. at the plate this year combined with slugging prospect Abimelec Ortiz waiting in the wings and former prospect Curtis Mead having a breakout, it's not clear when Morales is going to make his debut.

But just like Pinckney, he's doing all he can to force Washington's hand. On June 29, Morales hit his 17th home run of the season to further extend his career-high. He's also slashing .304/.376/.538, as he looks like he can be an impact bat for the Nationals whenever he's called up to The Show.