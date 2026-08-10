Nationals Prospects Chris Hacopian, Jack Cebert Shine During Their Team Debuts

In the midst of what has been a relatively successful season for the Washington Nationals at the major league level compared to expectations coming into the year, what has taken place down in their farm system should excite everyone in this fanbase.

Not only have multiple top prospects been promoted throughout the season based on them performing at a high level, but two of the organization's most important new comers hit the ground running in their debuts.

2026 first-round pick Chris Hacopian was sent to High-A Wilmington to begin his professional career, and he immediately flashed his best trait. Right-handed pitcher Jack Cebert -- who was acquired from the New York Yankees as part of the Luis Garcia Jr. trade -- showed off his elite stuff during his first outing with Double-A Harrisburg.

Chris Hacopian Records First Professional Hit in His Debut

Washington Nationals prospect Chris Hacopian | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting with Hacopian, the fact that he was sent to Wilmington right out of the gates was an indicator that the Nationals believe in his ability to hit the baseball. That was his calling card entering the draft after three successful collegiate seasons, and it's what could make him a quick riser up Washington's pipeline if he is able to translate that to the pros.

It didn't take the 21-year-old long to notch his first career hit. On Sunday, in the bottom of the third inning against the Brooklyn Cyclones, Hacopian hit a 2-1 pitch to right field. He wasn't able to score the runner from second base to record his first professional RBI, but it was good to see him at least get a hit in that situation.

chris hacopian with his first pro hit 👏 pic.twitter.com/1DdqN8nEkt — Nationals Player Development (@Nats_PlayerDev) August 9, 2026

Hacopian finished 1-for-3 with a strikeout in a game that Wilmington lost by a score of 8-6. He'll look to build upon that in the coming days and weeks alongside a plethora of top prospects who are also with him on the High-A roster, which includes fellow star infield prospects Eli Willits, Ronny Cruz, Angel Feliz and now Luke Dickerson.

It was notable to see how Wilmington situated their infield on Sunday. They had Willits at shortstop -- which isn't a surprise -- with Hacopian slotted in at second base. Feliz played third base, which was noteworthy. Cruz was the designated hitter. And Dickerson was in center field.

How everything lines up defensively will be something to keep an eye on. But, for now, it appears like the Nationals are prepared to get their last two first-round picks familiar with each other as middle infielders.

Jack Cebert Has Stellar Debut With Harrisburg

Washington Nationals prospect Jack Cebert | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not to be outdone on Sunday, Cebert turned heads down on the farm, as well, during his team debut. The 24-year-old right-hander -- who appears to be the lone starter Washington acquired through their trade deadline activities -- was dominant during his outing.

Cebert pitched four scoreless innings where he gave up just one hit. He also struck out six batters and walked two, as he displayed an electric fastball and devastating breaking pitches. The righty is well above average at the Double-A level in advanced metrics like K rate (28.4% - 82nd percentile), walk rate (8.4% - 74th percentile), chase rate (30.3% - 70th percentile) and whiff rate (28.7% - 62nd percentile), and that was on full display on Sunday.

There is a lot of internal confidence in what Cebert can develop into for this organization. And what he did during his team debut with Harrisburg did not disappoint.