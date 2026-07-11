Nationals Draft Maryland Native With First Pick of Paul Tobini Era

There was a lot speculation leading into the 2026 MLB Draft regarding who the Washington Nationals were going to take at pick No. 11.

Pitchers were thrown out there knowing just how poor the staff has performed this year, but also another prep star was floated as a possibility alongside tons of college hitters. Then, right before the draft got underway, it seemed like a certainty that the Nationals were going to go down the collegiate route. However, it wasn't clear who they were going to draft.

Well, the mystery was finally solved on Saturday, as Washington took Texas A&M infielder Chris Hacopian with their first-round pick.

Nationals Add Elite Hitter Chris Hacopian to Their Organization

New Washington Nationals draft pick Chris Hacopian | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hacopian, who grew up in Gaithersburg, Md., was named the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year during his junior season of high school. The in-state standout then decided to enroll at the University of Maryland, where he spent two years before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of his junior season.

During his time in college, the 21-year-old showcased an elite hit tool. Not only did he hit above .300 in all three seasons, but he also flashed some serious power with double-digit home runs and 40-plus RBIs in all three of those campaigns, as well.

Because of that hitting prowess, scouts at MLB Pipeline gave Hacopian a grade of 60 for his hit tool on the 20-80 scale. According to them, there were evaluators who felt that Hacopian had the best bat in the college ranks, which was evident by his ability to not only put the ball in play, but also control the strike zone with a staggering 95 walks drawn compared to 66 strikeouts over this three years.

Where Chris Hacopian Will Play Defensively Is a Question Mark

New Washington Nationals draft pick Chris Hacopian | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While there are no questions about his ability to hit the ball coming into the professional ranks, the same cannot be said for where he's going to play on defense during his career.

Hacopian began his college tenure at third base with the University of Maryland. They shifted him to shortstop for his sophomore year, but by the time he finished at Texas A&M, he was playing second base. That was largely due to a lack of arm strength and below-average range, which seems to suggest that the keystone could be his position going forward. However, there's a chance he could wind up playing outfield at some point, too, depending on how everything goes to start his pro career.

Regardless, this is a solid pick for the Nationals at No. 11. And with Hacopian's ability to hit, it seems like Toboni's first pick since becoming the president of baseball operations could be a good one when it's all said and done.