Nationals Scratch Cade Cavalli From Scheduled Start, Here's Why

The Washington Nationals got a day off on Thursday before they traveled down to Florida for a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays that gets underway on Friday.

They have been on a tear as of late. The Nationals have won four series in a row and seven out of their last eight. And prior to this massive showdown against one of the American League's best teams, Washington owned a share of the final NL Wild Card spot.

Unfortunately, the Nationals will be at a disadvantage in the opener. Their team account announced that ace Cade Cavalli was scratched from his scheduled start due to illness. So left-handed reliever PJ Poulin will open the game.

Nationals Forced Into Bullpen Game to Start Series

Washington Nationals pitcher PJ Poulin | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Poulin, who has been no stranger to opening games this season, will be given that task once again. He's been good in that role with an ERA of 2.61 across his eight starts, as he's given up nine hits and three earned runs over 10 1/3 innings pitched when handed that duty.

How long Poulin goes in this one and who manager Blake Butera turns to after the left-hander will be interesting to see. Brad Lord probably will get some action as the long relief man. His last appearance was on June 15 when he threw 48 pitches, so he should be rested and ready to go for this one. Beyond him, it's going to be a tough call for Butera when it comes to his relievers since Miles Mikolas is scheduled to start Game 2, which has also been a piggyback situation for the bullpen behind him.

The good news is that Washington's relief staff should be relatively fresh considering they got the day off on Thursday and only three relievers pitched in their last game on June 17. Gus Varland, Orlando Ribalta and Richard Lovelady haven't made an appearance in two days, and Lord and Clayton Beeter haven't appeared since June 15.

Nationals Offense Will Look to Pounce on Griffin Jax

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Griffin Jax | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rays starter Griffin Jax has been much better over his last two starts, as he hasn't given up a run across 10 total innings. But on June 1, the right-hander was shelled at home against the Detroit Tigers, as he gave up six earned runs in four innings.

Jax has been worse at home than on the road. On the season, his ERA is 3.68. But at Tropicana Field, he has an ERA of 4.86, which should give this vaunted Nationals offense a chance to score runs and carry this team to an opening victory in this important series without their ace on the mound.