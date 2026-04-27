4 Under-the-Radar Offseason Additions Who Have Shined for Nationals in 2026

Everyone knew the Washington Nationals weren't going to be spenders this offseason.

Following the decision to fire longtime general manager Mike Rizzo and World Series-winning manager Dave Martinez in the middle of the campaign last year, the Nationals opted to hire up-and-coming executive Paul Toboni to be the new president of baseball operations. With the new front office focusing on getting this rebuild back on track by revamping the farm system, that meant only minor additions were going to be made to the big league roster.

So, despite the cries to overhaul certain areas of the team, Washington didn't do much this winter. And the moves they did make were lowkey ones, as Toboni mainly opted to utilize the waiver wire and minor league contracts to bring in new faces. However, despite the lackluster nature of that strategy, the Nationals have benefitted from it so far this season based on the performances by these four players.

Foster Griffin

Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Signed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract on Dec. 22, 2025, the left-hander has been a revelation for this rotation. Despite Cade Cavalli being highlighted as Washington's pitcher who could breakout this season, it's been Foster Griffin who has performed the best so far. In fact, he has been the ace of the staff with a 2.67 ERA across six starts.

He's coming off an outing against the Chicago White Sox where he recorded his MLB career-high in strikeouts (eight). He has been the rock of this rotation through the early part of the campaign, and it's easy to point to him as the best signing the Nationals made this past winter.

Jorbit Vivas

Washington Nationals infielder Jorbit Vivas | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Toboni surprised -- and confused -- a lot people when he acquired Jorbit Vivas from the New York Yankees on March 22 in exchange for top 30 prospect Sean Paul Linan. However, the utility man has been a huge piece of the puzzle for Washington to start the year.

Not only has he produced at the plate with a .286/.388/.339 slash line, three doubles and three RBIs across 23 games played, but he has also been a huge plus on defense with a value of two outs above average, which is tied for the best on the team. Nobody quite knew what to expect from the 25-year-old when he was acquired just days before the start of the season. But he's played his role well and has been a contributor for his new ballclub.

Joey Wiemer

Washington Nationals outfielder Joey Wiemer | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The addition of outfielder Joey Wiemer was about as under-the-radar as things could get. Claimed off waivers on Jan. 5 after he was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, there was little thought that he would make the roster. But not only did he get named to the Opening Day squad, he made major league history with how incredible his start to the season was.

How long Wiemer remains in The Show with the Nationals isn't clear. Following his red-hot start, he has cooled off in comparison. But he has still provided a solid glove and is slashing .320/.414/.580 across 22 games with three home runs, two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs. That has allowed Washington to continue developing the likes of Dylan Crews, Robert Hassell III, Christian Franklin and Andrew Pinckney in Triple-A, which should help this organization in the long run.

Gus Varland

Washington Nationals pitcher Gus Varland | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Buying low on arms was something Toboni and the Nationals did this offseason. Someone they targeted was Gus Varland, who didn't pitch in the majors at all during 2025 because he had an injury-riddled year. So when the Arizona Diamondbacks designated him for assignment this winter, Washington pounced all over him with a waiver claim and took a chance on the right-hander who posted a 3.42 ERA across 26 big league appearances in 2024.

So far, that gamble has paid off. Varland owns a 3.18 ERA in 12 outings for the Nationals. He has struck out 13 batters and has only walked three across 11 1/3 innings pitched. He's also gone 2-for-4 in save opportunities with three holds and could step into that role full-time since Clayton Beeter is now on the injured list.