Nationals Send Down Struggling Reliever, Promote Latest Waiver Claim Zak Kent

The Washington Nationals have made yet another change to their bullpen.

Following Tuesday's loss against the Minnesota Twins to begin that three-game set, the Nationals decided to option struggling reliever Andre Granillo to Triple-A Rochester after he gave up four earned runs across two innings pitched. In his place, Washington announced they called up Zak Kent to their MLB roster.

If Kent appears in a game for the Nationals, he will be the 23rd pitcher that has thrown a pitch for the team this season. That would be third-most in the majors, which is a clear sign that both the coaching staff and front office continue to search for answers in that unit.

Zak Kent Given Opportunity to Earn Role With Nationals

Washington Nationals new pitcher Zak Kent | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Kent was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on May 3 after he was designated for assignment. At the time, it wasn't clear if he was being added as just a minor league depth piece or if Washington viewed him as a potential solution for their reliever woes. But in short order, they have provided an answer following the right-hander's promotion to The Show on Wednesday.

Whether Kent can be an impact arm for them or not is unknown. He has a 4.68 ERA across 14 career big league appearances. He's struck out 18 batters across 21 1/3 innings, but he's also walked 13, which has been a huge issue for this Nationals staff. Regardless, he's getting an opportunity in the MLB once again, and he'll be looking to remain in Washington's bullpen by performing well.

Andre Granillo Trade Looking Like a Mistake So Far

Washington Nationals pitcher Andre Granillo | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Back during the spring on Feb. 10, the Nationals decided to trade right-handed pitcher George Soriano to the St. Louis Cardinals after they designated him for assignment in exchange for fellow right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo.

At the time, it was seen as a savvy move. Granillo came with upside and multiple minor league options, so to land him for someone who was already removed from their roster, that was considered a positive. However, that is now looking like a mistake.

Granillo has struggled during his time in The Show. He owns a 9.64 ERA across his eight appearances. He's also walked eight batters in 9 1/3 innings pitched, while he's only struck out three. Meanwhile, Soriano has been solid for the Cardinals with an ERA of 3.52 across 16 appearances with 13 strikeouts and nine walks in 15 1/3 innings.

While there's a chance Granillo could still become a solid reliever for Washington at some point in time, so far, this trade has been disastrous for the Nationals.