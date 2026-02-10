Nationals Flip DFA'd Pitcher to Cardinals for Intriguing Reliever

Washington Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni said the team was not done looking to make moves before Opening Day arrived. And with pitchers and catchers on the verge of reporting for spring training, they have pulled off a trade.

While it's not a headliner by any means, Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Nationals traded right-handed pitcher George Soriano to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo.

Soriano was designated for assignment by Washington after they claimed left-hander Ken Waldichuk off waivers. They then were able to flip Soriano to another team instead of losing him via waivers while getting another reliever in return.

Who Is Andre Granillo?

Andre Granillo of the St. Louis Cardinals | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

Granillo is an interesting bullpen arm in his own right. Selected in the 14th round by St. Louis in 2021, he has come up the minor league ranks strictly as a reliever. During his time on the farm, the 25-year-old posted some impressive numbers with a career ERA of 3.55 across 183 appearances with 332 strikeouts in 245 2/3 innings pitched.

This past season, Granillo made his major league debut. While he rode the roller coaster of promotions and demotions, he still managed to post a 4.71 ERA across 14 appearances with a save in his lone opportunity. Strikeouts were a bit tougher to come by, as he only rung up 18 batters in 22 innings pitched. So that's something to keep an eye on.

Could Andre Granillo Have Role With Nationals?

Andre Granillo of the St. Louis Cardinals | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see what the plan is for Granillo. The Nationals have a clear need for bullpen arms with MLB experience, and the right-hander provides that despite not being a seasoned veteran. Washington also announced that Trevor Williams was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Granillo.

With how much movement there has been when it comes to filling out their 40-man roster, it's hard to say with certainty that the Nationals will hold onto their new addition. However, there is upside with the righty if he can translate his minor league success to the MLB at some point during his career.

No matter what happens with Granillo, though, it's impressive to see Washington's front office flip someone they designated for assignment and get back a reliever who could be a factor for them throughout the 2026 campaign.

Granillo now becomes someone to keep an eye on, as the Nationals continue to add depth and search for answers in their bullpen.

More Nationals News