Nationals Should Seriously Consider This CJ Abrams Trade Idea

The Washington Nationals are going to have a tough decision to make ahead of the trade deadline.

While the team is currently playing above their preseason expectations, it's clear the Nationals are still a ways away from competing for championships. And as the new regime, led by president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, tries to push this rebuild forward, what they opt to do when it comes to CJ Abrams will have a huge impact on the future of this franchise one way or another.

At this point in time, it seems like it would be an upset if he wasn't traded. The 25-year-old star shortstop is putting together another incredible start to a season, and there's a good chance that multiple teams will line up to offer Washington a strong package to acquire Abrams.

With that in mind, Zachary Rotman of FanSided put together a trade idea involving the Pittsburgh Pirates that would net the Nationals a monster haul featuring multiple top pitching prospects. And if that's something Washington actually gets offered, they should seriously consider accepting it.

Nationals Deal CJ Abrams to Pirates for Haul of Pitchers

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Nationals Get

RHP Bubba Chandler

LHP Hunter Barco

INF Termarr Johnson

RHP Levi Sterling

Pirates Get

SS CJ Abrams

LHP Foster Griffin

On paper, this is a massive return for the Nationals when it comes to their clear area of need. Not only do they add a current major league pitcher in Bubba Chandler, but they also get Hunter Barco, who's ranked No. 3 in the Pirates' pipeline, and Levi Sterling, who is ranked No. 13. Termarr Johnson, who was the fourth overall pick of the 2022 draft, is an infielder currently at the Triple-A level who comes in at No. 5.

Throwing Foster Griffin into this deal is a bonus for Pittsburgh as they try to make a playoff push. Because he's on a one-year contract, Washington should be looking to flip him to a contender to bring back value before he hits the open market after the season. And if his strong form to start the year holds, then packaging him with Abrams could be the best idea to maximize his return.

Turning Around Bubba Chandler Would Be Key for Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

It has not been a good start to the season for Chandler. After making his MLB debut last year and posting a 4.02 ERA across seven appearances (four starts), he has struggled through nine starts this season with an ERA of 5.14. Much of that has to do with a lack of command. He's walked 31 batters across 41 innings pitched while he's struck out only 36. That is not a good combination, and it explains why he's had issues living up to the hype that was placed upon him when he was coming up the minor league ranks.

Still, at the age of 23, it's way too soon to give up on Chandler. He was ranked No. 1 in the Pirates' farm system last year. Since being drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft, he's posted an ERA of 3.73 in the minors across 89 appearances (83 starts). He also struck out 457 batters over 372 innings pitched compared to walking 173, so it's clear there is major upside when it comes to the righty.

The Nationals have to be confident in the fact that they can get Chandler's major league career on track. But after overhauling their developmental system and seeing immediate results on their farm, they should be optimistic they can make that happen.

Nationals Would Get Three More Top 15 Prospects

Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Hunter Barco | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

If Washington were to accept this hypothetical trade offer from Pittsburgh, it would not bring them long-term projects when it comes to the prospects they would receive. But all three of them would still be top 15 guys.

Unlike the MacKenzie Gore return package from this past offseason, the Nationals would land two ready-made prospects in Barco and Johnson. The former has already made his major league debut, while the latter is currently at Triple-A waiting for his opportunity in The Show.

Barco, who has struggled in the bigs so far with an ERA of 6.14 across seven total relief appearances in 2025 and 2026, still offers plenty of upside. In the minors, he posted a 3.05 ERA in 59 appearances (49 starts) while striking out 250 batters and walking 84 across 200 2/3 innings pitched. If Washington can unlock that version of the 25-year-old lefty within their organization, then they would have added a real weapon to their pitching staff.

Johnson has struggled in Triple-A to start this season. Through 37 games, he slashed .158/.261/.192 with no home runs and only eight RBIs. Those numbers are concerning, especially since this is the first time he's faced that level of competition. But at 21 years old, the former No. 4 overall pick still has a runway to figure things out.

As for Sterling, he's the only true long-term project the Nationals would be acquiring in this trade idea. Selected No. 37 overall in the 2024 draft, the right-hander has struggled as a professional with an ERA of 6.12 across 19 appearances (16 starts). But at the age of 19, he'd be the latest young arm who would be added to the developmental lab with plenty of time to maximize his upside.

Would This Hypothetical Trade Be Worth It for the Nationals?

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera shakes hands with president of baseball operations Paul Toboni | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There's no doubt that trading Abrams presents a risk for Washington. He's a premier offensive player who is in the middle of his prime. And there's no guarantee that anyone the Nationals would get back in a deal involving Abrams would turn into the type of star he is at the MLB level.

However, I think this is a deal that should be taken into consideration by the front office if offered. Not only would they be landing a former top prospect in Chandler who could become a frontline starter at some point, but they would also be getting another developmental arm and two guys ranked in the top five of the Pirates' pipeline who might turn into impact players.