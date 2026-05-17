Nationals Sign Former Second-Round Pick, Send Him to Florida Complex League

The Washington Nationals are back at it again when it comes to adding bullpen depth.

After an offseason where they took fliers on guys through waiver claims and minor league signings, president of baseball operations Paul Toboni did it again when he signed left-handed pitcher Alex Young to a minor league deal on May 13.

Per Young's transactions page on MLB.com, the Nationals assigned him to their Florida Complex League affiliate as he continues to work his way back to the MLB for the first time since 2024 after he underwent season-ending surgery following an elbow injury he suffered in spring training last year.

Alex Young Is Another Low-Risk Signing for the Nationals

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alex Young | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Like many of the other additions Toboni has made when it comes to his pitching corps, this is a low-risk signing. If Young isn't able to recover and get back to being a major league-caliber arm, he at least can provide depth in the minors. But if he can turn into the version he was when he was healthy, then he could be an intriguing option for this bullpen down the line.

A former second-round pick of the 2015 draft by the Cincinnati Reds, Young has put up solid numbers during his MLB career. With 177 appearances (25 starts) to his name, he has an ERA of 4.34 across 277 2/3 innings pitched. He also has an ERA+ of 102 that is just above the league average, and he's struck out 239 strikeouts to 106 walks.

It's unclear how long the left-hander will stay down in the FCL, but once he gets sent to Triple-A Rochester, he'll be a name to watch when it comes to someone who could potentially be called up at some point this season.

Nationals Have Flexible Bullpen in Terms of Optionable Arms

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Despite some recent success Washington's bullpen has had as of late, they still entered Sunday's contest with an ERA of 4.74 that is ranked No. 26 in the majors. Because of that, the Nationals haven't been shy when it comes to shuffling around that unit. And with every single member of that relief staff -- except for Richard Lovelady -- still carrying minor league options, more changes are likely to occur if the struggles continue.

That's why it wouldn't be a surprise to see Young pitch for Washington at some point this year. If he's healthy and looks solid when he returns to Triple-A competition, then he'll be on the shortlist of possible callups.