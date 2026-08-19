Nationals Skipper Believes CJ Abrams Can Become 'Incredible' Second Baseman

When the Washington Nationals put out their lineup for the Aug. 19 contest against the Texas Rangers, CJ Abrams was listed as the starting shortstop.

Normally, that wouldn't be a surprise. That's the only position he's ever played with the Nationals since he was acquired by them ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. However, just a handful of days ago, Washington revealed that Abrams would start getting reps at second base, as the organization is preparing to move him out of shortstop and to the keystone.

That storyline has surrounded the Nationals ever since that seismic change was announced, with Abrams and his agent revealing that Abrams isn't too happy with the decision. Just how often he's used at second base will be interesting to see, but Washington's manager Blake Butera is confident that the two-time All-Star will be effective at his new position.

Blake Butera Believes CJ Abrams Can Become Strong Second Baseman

Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Butera said that he thinks Abrams can be "incredible" at second base.

That evaluation likely has a lot to do with Abrams' athleticism. While the 25-year-old has struggled in the field at shortstop, that is a much more physically demanding position than playing the keystone. Moving over to second should allow Abrams to shine when it comes to his range, which is something he struggles with at shortstop for a variety of reasons.

There is also recent precedent to suggest that improved defense could be coming for Abrams like his skipper suggested. Back in 2022, after Marcus Semien signed a megadeal with the Texas Rangers during the offseason, he shifted from shortstop to second base. Semien proceeded to win a Gold Glove at that position last year, and he also earned two All-Star selections at that spot during his tenure with the Rangers. Only this season, at the age of 35, have his defensive numbers at the keystone fallen into the negatives in outs above average.

While Bo Bichette moved to third base after playing at short for the majority of his career, his improved defensive numbers could be exactly what happens for Abrams. During his time at shortstop with the Toronto Blue Jays, Bichette accrued a figure of minus-34 in outs above average. Since moving to third base this season after he signed with the New York Mets, he is plus-three in OAA across 673 1/3 innings.

The hope is the same positive change will take place for Abrams. But for that to happen, he actually has to get live reps at second base, which is something that hasn't occurred at the time of writing.

Nationals, CJ Abrams Are Slow Playing His Second Base Debut

Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other reason why it was notable that Abrams was listed as the team's shortstop for the Aug. 19 game is the fact that he has yet to play at second base for the Nationals.

Since it was revealed that he would start to get work at second in preparation for this move, he's played shortstop four times and has been the designated hitter once. Because of his comments, especially ahead of Wednesday's contest, it's a bit eye-catching that he has yet to appear at the keystone. However, both parties are willing to play things slowly.

"If he's not ready to play second base on his account, then I'm not going to put him over there," Butera said, per MLB.com. "When he gives me the thumbs up, when our coaches give me the thumbs up, when both those things are in place, that's when we'll do it."

How long it takes for that to happen will be something to monitor. Washington is making this shift now instead of during the offseason to give Abrams the opportunity to get live-game reps at the position. Then, both sides will be able to enter the winter with something tangible to point to regarding how he performed and felt at that position.

The more opportunities he has to play at second, the better it will be for him and the organization. That's why it's imperative for Abrams to debut at the keystone sooner rather than later.