Nationals Getting Ready to Move CJ Abrams Out of Shortstop

A bit of bombshell news was revealed by Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera on Aug. 14.

According to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, the skipper stated that two-time All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams "will start playing second base in a few days."

Butera added that he will continue to get reps at shortstop around once a week, but this is move suggests that both Abrams and the organization have come to an agreement that his long-term future will be at a different position.

There is good reason to suggest that this is the right move for all parties. It's well documented that Abrams has been one of the worst, if not the worst, defensive shortstops in the majors. While the Nationals have consistently worked on improving his defense at that position throughout the year, the advanced metrics still aren't kind to him with minus-17 outs above average -- which is on track to be the worst of his career -- and minus-five defensive runs saved to go along with 19 errors.

Nasim Nunez Likely Takes Over at Shortstop in the Meantime

Washington Nationals infielder Nasim Nunez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington doesn't have to adjust much when it comes to making this change. They will likely swap Nasim Nunez -- who has primarily been the team's second baseman -- and Abrams. That will allow Nunez to be more valuable with his elite defense -- nine OAA and 13 DRS at second base -- at the infield's most important defensive position despite him being well-below average at the plate.

This could also open up the possibility for a Seaver King callup, too. The top prospect had been getting more reps at second base this season in case he was promoted to The Show to finish out the year. But he's primarily come up the ranks as a plus-glove shortstop, so this move by Abrams should allow him to get time at his natural position if he were to be promoted to the majors.