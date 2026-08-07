Nationals Seem Like They Sold High on Foster Griffin at Perfect Time

There were many people in the Washington Nationals fanbase who probably weren't thrilled to see breakout star pitcher Foster Griffin get dealt ahead of the deadline.

After all, following the season-punting trade of Luis Garcia Jr. to the New York Yankees just a day prior, the subsequent trade of Griffin was the latest example of this franchise focusing on the future while the present remained difficult to enjoy.

However, there were plenty of reasons that suggested moving Griffin was the best decision to make. Not only was he an impending free agent coming off an All-Star showing as one of the best starting left-handed pitchers in the league, but underlying metrics suggested that some regression could be coming at some point to close out the campaign.

Foster Griffin Struggles During First Guardians Outing

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's too early to say that moment has arrived, but Griffin did not have a good debut for the Cleveland Guardians during his outing on Thursday.

Facing the New York Mets, he was tagged for five earned runs on seven hits across four innings. He gave up two home runs, which was just one shy of the three he allowed during each of the months of June and July. Griffin was still able to ring up six batters, but he also walked two.

Of course, that's just one start with his new team in a stadium that he's never pitched in before while facing a Mets lineup that had success against him previously when they also put up five earned runs back on May 19. But Griffin's 3.31 ERA is now much closer to his expected ERA mark of 4.08. Compared to how sizable the gap between those two figures were when he owned a sub-3.00 ERA for much of July, it seems like some regression is starting to come after the lefty has given up 11 earned runs over his last two starts.

This isn't a celebration of the fact that Griffin struggled during his Guardians debut. It's merely pointing out that the Nationals might have gotten out of the Griffin business at the perfect time, even if they agreed to a return package that was underwhelming.

Whether or not trading the left-hander was the right decision for Washington remains to be seen. They'll need at least some of the pieces they acquired to become impact players for them at some point. But with Griffin expected to test free agency after the season where he likely would have not re-signed with the team, it looks like the Nationals made the right decision to sell high on him when they had the chance.