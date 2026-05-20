Nationals Star James Wood 'Hype' About His Unorthodox First Career Grand Slam

On Tuesday, the Washington Nationals trailed 5-0 entering the bottom of the second inning.

It was a tough start to the game after the Nationals were blown out by the New York Mets in extra innings the day prior. And it looked like they would get further away from the .500 mark after finally reaching that record on May 16.

But with the bases loaded in the bottom half of the second on Tuesday, James Wood hit a grand slam. It was the first of his career, but it didn't come in the fashion he envisioned. That's because he became the third player in the last 10 years to hit an inside-the-park grand slam when he dove head first into home plate. And after the game, the superstar outfielder reflected on what took place.

James Wood 'Was Hype' About His First Grand Slam

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

"I was hype. Everyone was hype. It was fun. Everyone was celebrating," Wood said, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. "I didn't think [my first grand slam] was going to be like this. But it was a fun way to get it."

When thinking about the 6-foot-6 slugger, one of the last things that comes to mind is pure speed. Because he is able to drive the ball out of the ballpark in impressive fashion, the fact he can fly around the bases is sometimes an afterthought. Well, he reminded everyone that he can run when it took him just 15.15 seconds to score after leaving the batter's box.

JAMES WOOD. LITTLE LEAGUE. GRAND SLAM. 🤯😭 pic.twitter.com/UDooLAdTfy — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 20, 2026

"When he's able to do that, it sends a message and a tone throughout the rest of the group of, 'Keep going, take the extra base, run hard' -- you never know what's going to happen," manager Blake Butera said about Wood's inside-the-park grand slam.

In the context of Tuesday's contest, that grand slam sent a message that Washington could come back and win the game. Foster Griffin got through his half of the third inning clean after struggling in the first two. Then, the Nationals scored three runs in their half of the third to put them up 7-5, which was a lead they didn't relinquish.

Now, Washington has given themselves a chance to win this rivalry matchup against New York. With two more games to go and the series tied at one win apiece, the Nationals have a chance to not only get back to .500, but even surpass it with the improving Zack Littell and Cade Cavalli set to start in the final two contests of this set.