This Stat Is Key for Nationals Star James Wood to Sustain Success

Following a slow start to the season, Washington Nationals star slugger James Wood has gotten hot at the plate.

Entering Thursday, he has a slash line of .250/.379/.542 with five home runs, six doubles and 14 RBIs. While his 28 strikeouts are tied for fifth in the majors, he's drawn 14 walks and is walking at the highest rate of his career. Wood is also hitting the ball hard at the highest percentage of his career, as his hard hit rate of 59.5% is one of the best in the MLB.

However, despite all the different numbers that can be attributed to his triumphs at the plate, the success of Wood can be boiled down to him doing one thing: making contact in the zone above 80%.

Zone Contact Rate Above 80 Percent Is Key for James Wood

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required) dove into some key numbers when it came to the Nationals. And for the star slugger, it was clear that his success has come when he's made contact with pitches inside the zone above 80% of the time.

"For Wood, any prolonged stretch last year where his in-zone contact rate was below 80 percent spelled trouble. Before July 4, he had a .958 OPS and an 84.7 percent in-zone contact rate. From July 4 on, he had a .660 OPS and a 76.8 percent in-zone contact rate. This year, he's back up where he needs to be," wrote Nusbaum.

Last year, before July 4, Wood was performing like one of the best power hitters in the sport. He entered the All-Star break with 24 home runs and 69 RBIs to go along with a slash line of .278/.381/.534. But during the second half of the season, he had his well-documented struggles, which coincided with him making contact in the zone less than 80% of the time.

So far this year, Wood's in-zone contact rate sits at 84.1%. With that in mind, it shouldn't be a shock that he's started to remind people just how dangerous he can be at the plate.

Maintaining That Number Is Crucial

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Because the in-zone contact rate is so key to Wood's success, keeping that number above 80% is going to be crucial for him to continue being effective at the plate for an entire season. Knowing that he's always going to be a high-strikeout guy, it's imperative that he is able to do damage when he does make contact with the ball.

The 23-year-old seems to have figured that out. His contact rate on pitches outside the zone have dropped from 45.1% last season to 34.8% this season. That suggests he is not adjusting his swing to hit balls that are outside the zone, and instead, he's opting to keep his bat in the strike zone whenever possible. While that might sound counterproductive, he's hitting the ball harder than he ever has and his barrel rate is at an absurd 23.8%, all while his 24.1% chase rate sits well below the league average.

Simply put, when Wood is making consistent contact on pitches inside the strike zone, he's one of the best power hitters in baseball. And after he wasn't able to do that during the back half of the 2025 campaign, it seems like he has a strategy to keep his in-zone contact rate above 80% this time year.