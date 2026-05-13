Nationals Top Prospect Returns After Stint on Injured List

It's basically been all positive when it comes to the Washington Nationals' farm system.

Ronny Cruz and Miguel Sime Jr. are the early breakout stars of 2026. Seaver King is living up to his billing as a first-round pick, and he's now considered a top 100 prospect. And following the offseason trade of MacKenzie Gore, both Devin Fitz-Gerald and Yeremy Cabrera have been incredible to start their careers within the Nationals organization.

Unfortunately, the headliner of that return package -- Gavin Fien -- has not been able to showcase his upside just yet. After an incredible performance in this year's Spring Breakout game, he has dealt with a left wrist issue that resulted in him getting placed on the minor league injured list. Because of that, he's only played in four games this season. However, following an absence that lasted almost a month, Washington's fifth-ranked prospect returned to the Single-A lineup on Wednesday.

Nationals' Single-A Affiliate Activates Gavin Fien Off Injured List

Washington Nationals prospect Gavin Fien | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

That is important for both the Nationals and the 19-year-old since he has only accrued 14 professional games to his name since he was taken in the first-round of the 2025 draft. Seen as a prospect with an ultra-high ceiling, it hasn't played out that way early on with a career slash line of .190/.250/.293. He also has no home runs, just one extra-base hit, nine RBIs and 20 strikeouts to five walks across those 14 contests.

It's way too early for anyone to panic about Fien, but it's also clear that he needs to be on the field. That's why it's a major positive that he was healthy enough to return following that wrist injury, especially because he underwent surgery last year to address a bone spur in his right hand.

Future Position for Gavin Fien Still Seems Undetermined

Gray Washington Nationals batting helmet | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

What was notable about Fredericksburg's lineup beyond just Fien's return was the fact that he was penciled into right field once again. That will mark his fourth start at that position this season, which was not necessarily expected coming into the year.

Drafted as a prep shortstop, Washington seemed poised to shift him over to the hot corner based on comments that were made this past winter. However, he has not made an appearance at third base so far, which is something to note. Of course, his lengthy absence could have something to do with that, so whether or not he begins to get reps there in the coming days will be interesting to see.