Nationals Try to Improve Pitching Staff by Claiming Experienced Reliever Off Waivers

It seems like the Washington Nationals are trying to address their bullpen issues following a massive collapse against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Prior to Wednesday's contest, the Nationals revealed that right-hander Paxton Schultz had been optioned to Triple-A Rochester, while in-season trade acquisition, left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist, had been called up for his team debut.

That wasn't the only move Washington made, though. Per an announcement from the team, experienced big league reliever Justin Lawrence was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Jhancarlos Lara was designated for assignment.

Justin Lawrence Could Provide Nationals With Veteran Presence

Minnesota Twins pitcher Justin Lawrence | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The numbers aren't pretty for Lawrence. He had an ERA of 5.32 across 23 outings with the Pittsburgh Pirates this year before they designated him for assignment. Things got worse with the Twins, as his ERA was 18.00 in seven appearances. However, the 31-year-old has had success at different times during his career, including in 2025 when he had an ERA of 0.79 through 11 outings before he was placed on the injured list. He later returned that season and finished with an ERA of 0.51 in 17 total appearances.

Washington will bank on their pitching staff to help Lawrence break through. He has high-end stuff with his Stuff+ rating finishing above the league average mark of 100 in every season since his debut one. He also has an upper-90 mph four-seam fastball and sinker that he pairs with a devastating slider. So if he can put everything together, then he could be a huge pickup for the Nationals.