3 Free Agent Relievers Who Could Be Perfect Fits for Nationals This Offseason

The Washington Nationals have not made a major league addition to their roster via free agency.

They have signed a few players to minor league deals and pulled off a notable trade for star catching prospect Harry Ford -- who could be their catcher of the future -- by shipping out Jose A. Ferrer. But they have yet to address their big league roster just yet.

Relievers should be at the top of the wish list. This was already the worst unit in baseball this past season, and without Ferrer in the mix, there are questions about who will be the closer and who will be slotted into high-leverage situations.

That's why the Nationals would be wise to target these three free agent bullpen arms who are still on the open market, as these veterans would provide a major boost compared to what is currently in place.

Pierce Johnson

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Following the Atlanta Braves' decision to hand Robert Suarez a three-year, $45 million contract earlier this offseason, that likely means Pierce Johnson will be looking for a new home after they also declined his $7 million club option.

The right-hander was acquired by the Braves ahead of the 2023 trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies, and he has been nothing short of spectacular during his tenure with Atlanta. In two-and-a-half seasons, he posted a 2.91 ERA and an ERA+ of 144 across 147 outings. He also struck out 158 batters over 139 innings pitched with just 49 walks issued.

Johnson could step into that high-leverage spot the Nationals need, but with an estimated market value of $8.3 million, per Spotrac, it might be a battle to land him since teams around the league that missed on some of the high-end relievers could pivot to the 34-year-old veteran.

Either way, Washington should look into signing Johnson because he would immediately become one of their best bullpen arms.

Ryne Stanek

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The bloom has come off the rose of Ryne Stanek since he posted a 1.15 ERA across 49 outings with the Houston Astros in 2022. But that's why he could be a perfect buy-low candidate for the Nationals when it comes to building their bullpen.

Leaving the Astros ahead of the 2024 season by way of signing with the Seattle Mariners, he eventually was shipped to the New York Mets where things did not go well for the veteran right-hander during his one-and-a-half years there.

His 5.47 ERA across 82 total outings was the second worst mark of his career. And a lot of that had to due with his lack of control. In 2025, when he finished with a 5.30 ERA across 65 outings, Stanek walked 32 batters in 56 innings pitched, which was good for a walk rate of 12.5% that was well above the league average.

Ryne Stanek, Nasty 87mph Back Door Splitter. 😨 pic.twitter.com/wAUKVwXu37 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 31, 2021

All of that might scare off some off some teams that would otherwise be interested in a high-velocity arm with a World Series-winning pedigree. And that should bode well for Washington, especially at a projected price tag of one-year and $3.9 million, per Spotrac.

Stanek's numbers on paper are rough. But he also had an expected ERA of 3.43 in 2024 with the Mets compared to his actual number of 4.88. And in 2025, his expected ERA was 4.46 compared to his actual figure of 5.30, which signals he has been hit with some bad luck.

That should make him a perfect buy-low candidate in the eyes of the Nationals, and if they believe in their new pitching operation, then they should have confidence they can get Stanek right.

Hunter Harvey

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

How about a reunion with a familiar face? Hunter Harvey was dealt to the Kansas City Royals in July of 2024. He didn't have a great tenure there, with him posting a 6.35 ERA across six outings down the stretch that year before he was marred by injuries this past season.

Still, at the age of 31 -- and based on his past history with the organization -- this could be a great time for a reunion, especially at the projected price of $5.5 million on a one-year deal. Harvey had two straight seasons with an ERA under 3.00 with the Nationals, and during his three years in Washington, he posted an ERA+ of 131.

Hunter Harvey's 2Ks in the 8th. 😷 pic.twitter.com/CuMjrUlnMH — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2024

The Nationals will have to make sure he's 100% healthy after he dealt with a Grade 1 teres major muscle strain that landed him on the 60-day injured list before he was placed back on the IL with a Grade 2 right adductor strain after making just 12 appearances.

If Washington is comfortable with the medical feedback, then they could do a whole lot worse than rolling the dice on a former player of theirs at a clear position of need.

