3 Injured Relievers Nationals Could Buy Low on at This Stage of MLB Offseason

By now, it's clear the Washington Nationals aren't going to make a major roster splash this offseason when it comes to making an addition.

Perhaps something gets completed on the MacKenzie Gore trade front that drastically changes the outlook of the team prior to spring training. But based on things have continued to go this winter, there's a good chance the Nationals enter the upcoming campaign with their ace leading the rotation.

Still, there are additions that can be made that will benefit them in 2026 and beyond. And for a seemingly-savvy executive like Paul Toboni, who has his eye on the future, one way he can set this franchise up for success is to buy low on some injured players.

Below are three relief options Washington should look into.

Eli Morgan

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs acquired Eli Morgan this past offseason as someone who was supposed to be a key piece of their bullpen. He had just come off a campaign in 2024 where he posted a 1.93 ERA across 32 outings. But unfortunately for both parties, that never materialized last year.

Morgan had a 12.27 ERA across seven appearances before being placed on injured list with a right elbow impingement. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL with an inflamed ulnar nerve in his throwing elbow and was non-tendered by the Cubs this winter.

While the past year didn't provide great insight into what the right-hander can do, Morgan has shown an ability to be an effective reliever at the big league level with a 3.97 ERA across 161 outings (19 starts) with the Cleveland Guardians before his Chicago stint. He also is above the league average in strikeout rate, walk rate and hard-hit rate, meaning he could be primed for a bounce back with the Nationals if they opt to go down this route.

Jake Cousins

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Unlike Morgan, who could play immediately in 2026, it's going to take Jake Cousins a bit of time to get back on the major league mound. That's because he underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2025 after being placed on the injured list with a flexor strain before this past campaign began.

His absence was a huge one for the New York Yankees. The 31-year-old was incredible in 2024 with an ERA of 2.37 across his 37 outings, and he was expected to be an important part of their bullpen this past season, as well.

Cousins doesn't have a huge track record in the bigs with just 88 career appearances under his belt. But he's been impressive with a 2.78 ERA and 149 ERA+ to his name with 125 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. And taking a flyer on him after he was non-tendered this offseason by the Yankees because of his injury is something Washington should seriously consider.

Josh Sborz

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Someone else the Nationals could look into is Josh Sborz. The 2023 World Series champion with the Texas Rangers didn't pitch in the majors this past season because of a shoulder issue. So he will be coming off a long layoff whenever he returns considering he only pitched in 17 games during 2024.

However, the right-hander is just 32 years old and has been able to eat innings and appearances when healthy, amassing 154 career outings and 163 1/3 innings pitched during his time in the MLB. While his ERA of 4.96 and ERA+ of 86 leaves much to be desired, a team like Washington can't be too choosy based on how poorly their bullpen performed in 2025.

Sborz has the lowest ceiling out of this group. But he's still someone the Nationals should consider if they want to add a cheap major league arm who can help them later in the season.

More Nationals News