Nationals Might Have Already Decided to Hold Onto MacKenzie Gore This Offseason

Another blockbuster trade was completed this offseason that featured a starting pitcher that wasn't MacKenzie Gore.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs acquired right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins in exchange for their No. 1-ranked prospect Owen Caissie, their No. 11-ranked prospect Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo DeLeon.

It's a strong return package for the Marlins, who shipped out one of their best starting pitchers who still has three years of club control remaining. The Cubs were seen as a suitor for Gore at one point. But following this trade, they are likely out of the sweepstakes for the left-hander.

Over the course of the offseason, multiple teams who were searching for starting pitching have pulled off trades to address that hole on their roster. And with Gore still on the Nationals, it calls into question if they are still planning on moving their ace.

Have Nationals Decided to Hold Onto MacKenzie Gore?

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

I have no inside knowledge about what Washington plans on doing when it comes to Gore. But based on the way they have operated this winter, I think there's a good chance the front office has internally decided they will hold onto the star left-hander.

For one, Paul Toboni has been adamant that he is not going to trade Gore just to trade him. If they are going to move him, then they want the best possible return for someone who has the ability to be a frontline starter in the majors.

At one point, it seemed almost imminent that Gore would be dealt. But following the Winter Meetings, when Toboni had conversations with multiple teams about what they could get in return, things have cooled down on that front and have not picked back up to date.

What an #OpeningDay start for MacKenzie Gore:



6 IP

1 H

0 R

0 BB

13 K pic.twitter.com/dL3GsmHrmV — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2025

Now, with the Boston Red Sox trading for Sonny Gray, the Baltimore Orioles landing Shane Baz and the Cubs acquiring Cabrera, the teams who are desperately searching for an ace-caliber arm are starting to dwindle.

There is still plenty of time left in the offseason for another club to come in and make an offer for Gore that Washington can't refuse. And that could result in the left-hander getting shipped out of town before Opening Day. However, with the way the Nationals have operated thus far when it comes to the lefty, it seems like they are comfortable going into the 2026 campaign with Gore leading their rotation.

Again, I don't have any inside information that this is the thought process taking place within the front office. But as other high-end arms continue to get sent to teams around the league, the lack of urgency from Washington to get something done featuring Gore suggests they might have already decided to keep the ace heading into the upcoming season.

