Are Nationals Making Mistake by Not Prioritizing Japanese Market This Offseason?

This offseason has been one of change for the Washington Nationals.

Once Paul Toboni was announced as the franchise's next president of baseball operations, it has been nonstop for the 35-year-old to transform this organization. The up-and-coming executive hired plenty of others who fit into that category to fill out his front office, and then he had to turn his attention to finding a manager and putting together a coaching staff.

All of that coincided with hiring a player development department, figuring out what to do with their arbitration-eligible players, fielding trade interest in some of their star players and ultimately finalizing a deal on the eve of the Winter Meetings while prepping for the Rule 5 Draft.

It's safe to say things have been busy for Toboni in the nation's capital. But is he making a mistake by ignoring the Japanese market this offseason? It seems like that could be the case.

Nationals Likely Won't Prioritize Japanese Players This Offseason

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Last winter, the Nationals made franchise history by signing Shinnosuke Ogasawara out of Japan. He was their first-ever Japanese free agent addition, and it marked a potential breakthrough moment when it came to that coveted market.

But with Toboni now in charge and trying to get things in place before the upcoming 2026 campaign, it seems like the focus on the international side of things is going to be put on the backburner.

"It's probably not going to be as immediate as some of these bigger (hurdles). We're not going to prioritize it over filling our other leadership positions in player development or the major league staff, or whatever it might be. But it is something we want to have in a really good spot, I think, by this time next year. It's going to take a little bit of time," Toboni stated, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN.

Will Nationals Look Back Upon This As a Mistake?

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It's understandable why Washington would prioritize putting together their front office, player development staff and their big league coaching staff over scouting in Japan. But this cycle also seems to have given other teams major opportunities to land notable players that teams around Major League Baseball otherwise wouldn't get.

Right-handed pitcher Tatsuya Imai could be a superstar, as he projects to be similar to Yoshinobu Yamamoto if he reaches his full ceiling. Corner infielders Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto offer major upside in the slugging department even if there are concerns. And 28-year-old right-handed pitcher Kona Takahashi projects to be a solid, middle-of-the-rotation arm.

Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off home run last night and watched every second of it



The 25-year-old third baseman will be signed by an MLB team this offseasonpic.twitter.com/IgjL13DrvK — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 12, 2025

"They can't all sign with the Dodgers – at least, you'd like to believe that – so perhaps this was the year for another franchise to swoop in and make long-awaited inroads in Japan," stated Zuckerman.

That's why the Nationals might look back upon this period as a mistake if they don't at least kick the tires on some of these players. While Imai likely isn't someone Washington will land or pursue, if the concerns about Murakami depresses his market to the point where the Nationals could potentially strike on a team-friendly deal, then they would be crazy not to explore that.

Yes, Toboni is doing the right thing by getting his organization set up the way he would like to ensure this franchise can have success under his leadership. But with an intriguing class of Japanese players posted by their NPB teams, not exploring options to land one of them is a bit disappointing.

More Nationals News