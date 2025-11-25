How Sonny Gray's Trade to Red Sox Directly Impacts Nationals, MacKenzie Gore

The Hot Stove is starting to heat up around Major League Baseball, and two of the major moves thus far have directly impacted the Washington Nationals.

While making a play for Josh Naylor always seemed like a longshot for the Nationals, him re-signing with the Seattle Mariners took one of the top first baseman off the board early in the process and shrunk the list of high-end players available.

But the blockbuster trade that took place on Tuesday affected Washington in a much more severe way, as Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that the Boston Red Sox acquired right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Breaking: Sonny Gray traded to Red Sox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2025

This is a huge deal for the Nationals for a variety of reasons, and it could impact their offseason either positively or negatively depending on what transpires over the rest of the Hot Stove period.

The Red Sox were long rumored to be looking for a top-end starting pitcher to pair with their ace Garrett Crochet. And because Paul Toboni came from Boston, there was an easy connection to make between his former team and a potential MacKenzie Gore trade.

Are the Red Sox now no longer in the market for another starting arm after acquiring Gray? And how will this impact Gore's value now that an established return package for a top-of-the-rotation arm has been agreed upon?

Below is a look at both of those topics.

Red Sox Are Probably Out of MacKenzie Gore Sweepstakes

Brad Mills-Imagn Images

At the time of writing, no word has been revealed regarding whether or not Boston is done looking to add starting pitching. However, it's safe to assume that putting together a package of more prospects to acquire Gore is not something they have interest in following their acquisition of Gray.

That hurts Washington. Toboni and his front office are incredibly familiar with the farm system the Red Sox have, which is why many thought the Nationals could maximize their return for Gore if they shipped him up north.

Now that Boston is likely out of the Gore sweepstakes, it will be imperative for Washington to make sure they are getting back the best value possible from another team if they are still interested in shopping their ace around the league.

What Could Gore's Return Potentially Look Like?

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Cardinals are getting back left-handed pitcher Brandon Clarke and right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts in exchange for Gray. They are also sending the Red Sox $20 million in this deal to cover half of the guaranteed money Gray was set to receive.

Clarke was ranked No. 5 in Boston's pipeline. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft and produced a 4.03 ERA across 14 starts at the Single-A and High-A affiliate levels this past season. Fitts was a sixth-round pick back in 2021 and first reached the majors in 2024. He impressed during his four starts that year with a 1.74 ERA, but he regressed a bit this past season with a 5.00 ERA across 11 outings (10 starts).

So what does this mean for a potential Gore return package?

For 2 years of control of 36 year old Sonny Gray, the Cardinals got a 50 FV prospect and a 25 year old former 50 FV prospect starter from the Red Sox. Gore had a similar 2025 to Gray (mid results but strong underlying numbers) and is younger and much, much cheaper pic.twitter.com/9a0gwj31gj — Paul Cubbage (@PaulCubbage23) November 25, 2025

Considering St. Louis received a top five prospect from a high-end farm system and someone who was a former top 12 guy for a 36-year-old starting pitcher, the Nationals should be ecstatic about what they could get back for Gore.

There's a real chance Toboni and his front office could acquire those key rebuilding pieces they have been dreaming about this winter if they find the right trade partner.

It likely won't be Boston who comes calling since they acquired Gray. But if Washington is serious about moving their ace this winter, then there should be plenty of suitors lined up to put together trade packages that would jolt the Nationals' farm system back to life.

