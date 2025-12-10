Kyle Finnegan Agrees to Deal With New Team, Should Nationals Have Pursued Reunion?

The Washington Nationals have a clear need in their bullpen.

That was evident even before they shipped Jose A. Ferrer to the Seattle Mariners, as that unit was the worst in baseball this past season with an ERA of 5.59. And without the rising star lefty in the mix, there is a real question about who is going to close out games for the Nationals in 2026.

Someone they could have pursued was a familiar face in Kyle Finnegan. After a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign, Washington decided to non-tender him a contract, only to bring him back on a one-year deal when his free agency market didn't develop the way many expected.

But with the Nationals out of the mix ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, they shipped him to the Detroit Tigers, where he seemingly turned a corner in the second half of the season by being lights out in high-leverage situations.

Kyle Finnegan Agrees to Two-Year, $19 Million Deal With Tigers

Finnegan discussed his desire to return to the Tigers this winter, and both sides made that happen. Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report that the right-hander agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with Detroit, which is an affordable deal considering the statistical profile he has.

After being notorious for struggling following the All-Star break, Finnegan was incredible down the stretch for the Tigers with a 1.50 ERA across 16 appearances where he struck out 23 batters in 18 innings pitched.

Free-agent reliever Kyle Finnegan and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $19 million contract that can max out at $20 million, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 10, 2025

That led to interest in a reunion for both sides, which happened early on in the free agency cycle. This also takes another accomplished reliever off the market for teams out there looking for help in the bullpen, which could have a negative impact on the Nationals.

Because of that -- and based on the contract Finnegan agreed to with Detroit -- it's fair to wonder if Washington should have been more aggressive in seeking another reunion with their former closer this offseason.

Should Nationals Have Pursued Reunion With Kyle Finnegan?

On paper, the fit makes sense. The Nationals need high-leverage bullpen arms and Finnegan provides exactly that while having familiarity with the organization, even if there are new people in charge in the front office and clubhouse.

But baseball isn't played on paper, and it's hard to imagine Finnegan would thrive by going from a true American League contender in the Tigers back to the nation's capital where a reset of this long-term rebuild is taking place.

Washington might not find a better pure relief arm than Finnegan for that price this offseason. But they likely are going to be better served by adding high-ceiling bullpen pieces that fit their new timeline instead of seeking a reunion with their longtime closer.

