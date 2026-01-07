Latest Projected Nationals Lineup Sees Them Adding Three-Time Batting Champ

The Washington Nationals have had a muted offseason thus far.

While they weren't expected to be major players when it came to upgrading their big league roster this winter, trade rumors surrounding the likes of MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams made it seem like some notable moves could be coming.

But that has not been the case yet, and it's looking more and more likely that Abrams will be on the 2026 Opening Day roster as the Nationals continue to search for a partner in a potential Gore blockbuster.

When it comes to projecting the starting lineup for the 2026 Opening Day roster, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his 2.0 version, and there was an interesting name slotted into first base.

Lineup Projection Has Nationals Signing Luis Arraez

"Finding a logical landing spot for Luis Arraez is tricky given his unique profile as a contact-oriented player at a power-driven position, but he could be the perfect counterpoint to slugger James Wood, who struck out a staggering 221 times in 2025," Reuter wrote.

Luis Arraez has loosely been connected to Washington at times during the offseason as an option for them to upgrade their first base position. There is no indication if either party is interested in making that happen, but it is notable that the three-time batting champion was slotted into that spot during this latest Opening Day lineup projection.

Signing the 28-year-old would not be the worst decision for the Nationals if they opt to go down that route. Right now, there is no clear long-term option to take over that position, so upgrading the lineup by adding Arraez isn't a bad option.

It wouldn't be cheap, as Spotrac estimates his market value to be a five-year, $70.5 million contract. But with some concerns about his underlying metrics when it comes to power, hard hit rate, bat speed and exit velocity, there's a chance he doesn't get close to that number this offseason.

If the Nationals are going to get involved, it likely will be on a short-term contract with the veteran serving as a stopgap solution until the new front office regime figures out how they want to attack that position for the long term.

Despite the concerns about his overall profile, there's no doubt Arraez would be an upgrade at first base compared to what Washington has had in the past. Even during what was considered a down season for him, he slashed .292/.327/.392 with eight home runs, 42 extra-base hits, 62 RBIs and an OPS+ that was just one point below the league average of 100.

Signing Arraez this winter isn't very likely, but if his market craters to the point where the Nationals could add him for a reasonable price and contract length, then that's a move they should make.

