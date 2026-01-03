Two Free Agency Splashes Nationals Could Make at Key Positions of Need

The Washington Nationals have made only four additions to their 40-man roster this winter, with just one of them coming in free agency when they signed Foster Griffin after a successful stint in Japan.

Not much was expected to be done by the Nationals when it came to the offseason. The hiring of new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni was done with the intent on improving this rebuild, not getting the Nationals into contender status right away.

But it's safe to say things have felt a bit underwhelming following the acquisitions of star prospects Harry Ford and Luis Perales in separate deals, especially after it seemed like it was only a matter of time before MacKenzie Gore was traded for a monster return package.

A Gore move is still expected to happen. And once it does, that will provide a better gauge of what Washington was able to accomplish this winter. But with the team getting ready for the upcoming season, there are still holes at first base and in the starting rotation that could use some addressing.

Below is one splash move at each position they could make if they want to go down that route.

Sign Luis Arraez

David Frerker-Imagn Images

First base is still unsettled. Right now, the only true player at that position on the 40-man roster is Andres Chaparro. The Nationals signed both Warming Bernabel and Matt Mervis to minor league contracts that include invites to big league spring training camp. But it's not a given either will be in the mix for playing time this season or if they will provide impact.

Despite the red flags that come with Luis Arraez's game, there's no doubt he would make an impact. Even during what was considered a down year this past season, he still slashed .292/.327/.392 and had an OPS+ that was one point below the league average of 100.

Luis Arraez makes it a one-run game 👀 pic.twitter.com/7b1ugBMRoI — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2025

Arraez isn't the prototypical first baseman by any means. He is not going to hit for power -- although the eight home runs and 61 RBIs he produced in 2025 were both the second-most in a single season of his career -- and it's not his natural position since he came up as a second baseman. However, he would provide value for Washington with his ability to hit the ball consistently and get on base.

The 28-year-old's market value, per Spotrac, is getting a contract this offseason somewhere in the five-year and $70.5 million range. That would put his AAV just above $14 million. While the Nationals wouldn't want to commit that much time or money to Arraez this winter, perhaps a short-term contract at that price tag could get him to the nation's capital and provide a splash at first base.

Sign Zack Littell

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The starting rotation has plenty of question marks, and that's still with Gore slotted into the top of the rotation. If and when he gets traded, it's anyone's guess as to how the Opening Day group is going to look when the 2026 season arrives.

That's why signing Zack Littell would be a huge boost for Washington, as it would not only give them a proven starting arm who could lead their unit. But it would also provide leadership for a young group that could use some guidance.

Littell has quietly been one of the better arms the past two-and-a-half seasons. After getting claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays in mid-May of 2023, he's posted a 3.77 ERA across 430 innings pitched.

Zack Littell's 3Ks in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/6WxfJWvoj3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 3, 2025

There are still some other high-profile pitchers out there on the market who would classify as more of a splash signing than Littell. But the Nationals are not going to be in those sweepstakes for the big name players and will focus on the mid-tier of options if they are going to add anyone at all.

Spotrac has the 30-year-old's market value at $12.9 million annually, which would be a strong commitment from Washington at this point if they were to go after the veteran. Whether or not they are interested in him is anyone's guess, but there's no doubt he would be a splash signing if they were to land him.

More Nationals News