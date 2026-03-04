Nationals 2025 Draft Pick Miguel Sime Jr. Flashes Elite Stuff in New Video

One of the things Washington Nationals fans should follow this year is how the 2025 draft class performs.

While some of those players got their first taste of professional baseball when they competed in the minors following their draft selections, there are others who have not stepped foot on the diamond. One of those who falls into the latter camp is right-handed pitcher Miguel Sime Jr.

Selected in the fourth round at No. 111 overall out of high school, 18-year-old has already showcased some nasty stuff coming up the prep ranks. With a triple-digit fastball that pairs with a breaking pitch and a changeup, it's easy to see why Washington signed him for $2 million after drafting him.

Now, as minor league camp rolls on to get those players and prospects ready for their upcoming 2026 campaigns, the Nationals released a new video of Sime. And he looks as advertised.

Ranked No. 16 in Washington's pipeline, the righty was shown hitting 100 mph or more with his fastball twice. He then dropped a 90 mph breaking pitch that completely fooled the third batter he faced in the video.

Sime is going to be a player to keep an eye on going forward. He fits into the same mold as Jarlin Susana, who also is a flamethrower with high-end breaking stuff. However, there are questions about Sime regarding what his actual ceiling might be.

Miguel Sime Jr. Considered to Be a Project

While the video released by the Nationals certainly gives reason for fans to get excited about the upside of the right-hander, there are also flaws in his game, which is why he was a fourth-round pick and not considered to be a "can't-miss" pitching prospect.

"Sime can have a long arm action, and he struggled as an amateur at times to land his stuff consistently in the zone. Professional batters will be more willing to lay off his power arsenal if he can't throw more strikes, so there's real reliever risk here even for someone who will still only be 18 on Opening Day 2026. Sime should be an interesting project for the Nationals' new player development apparatus in its first year," wrote MLB Pipeline.

There are two interesting things that stood out in that assessment: the risk of Sime becoming a reliever and him being a project.

The project part makes sense. He's 18 and is a high school arm, so he's not going to be as polished as the elite pitchers selected coming out of the college ranks. But the fact there is some buzz already that he might have to switch to a relief role at some point is interesting.

So far, Washington has been pretty steadfast that Susana is going to be a starting pitcher for them despite the fact he's never pitched more than five innings in a professional outing. At some point, that could change. However, he's also gotten a ton of experience as a starter coming up the minor league ranks, which is what should be expected for Sime.

Either way, whether he gets moved into the bullpen or not, Sime is going to be a name to follow just based on the elite stuff he possesses. And that was evident by the latest video that was released.