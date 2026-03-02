Nationals Cut Their First Players From Major League Spring Training Camp

The goal of the Washington Nationals during the early part of spring training was clear: they wanted to evaluate just about everything in their organization.

That was on display at the big league level based on who they invited to camp and how many players have gotten into spring games. Over 50 players have taken an at-bat thus far, including some young prospects. And they have trotted out a plethora of arms to throw for them as they continue to ramp up their expected MLB pitchers.

But as things roll on, cuts begin to happen. And the Nationals made their first trimmings to MLB camp when they announced that catcher Max Romero and right-handed pitchers Andry Lara, Jarlin Susana, Travis Sykora and Eddy Yean were reassigned to minor league camp.

The following players have been reassigned to Minor League camp:

RHP Andry Lara

C Max Romero

RHP Jarlin Susana

RHP Travis Sykora

RHP Eddy Yean — Nationals Communications (@NationalsComms) March 2, 2026

Two of those decisions should come as no surprise. Both Sykora (Tommy John surgery) and Susana (lat surgery) have been unable to throw, which was expected. However, getting them around the big leaguers and how things operate at that level is smart for the future.

Sykora and Susana are considered top four prospects in the updated MLB Pipeline rankings, so there is real hope the two right-handers will be important parts of the puzzle in the nation's capital. When that becomes the case is anyone's guess, as Susana could debut later this year, but Sykora likely won't return to the mound until 2027.

Andry Lara, Eddy Yean on Outside Looking in for Roster Spot

Washington Nationals pitcher Andry Lara | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Seeing both Lara and Yean get cut this early was interesting. Lara -- a former top 30 prospect who made his debut last season but struggled -- remained with the team when he cleared waivers after he was designated for assignment.

There was a chance the 23-year-old could play a factor in the bullpen this season for Washington, but he's now on the outside looking in when it comes to earning a roster spot in the early going after being sent to minor league camp. That came after he allowed one run in three innings across his two outings this spring.

Yean only made one appearance in spring training, and he gave up a run during his lone inning of work. Signed early in the offseason after he elected to become a free agent, the righty could have been a dark horse to earn a spot in the bullpen after he posted a 3.06 ERA at Triple-A across 50 outings. However, it seems like the Nationals will prefer to see what he can do in their system before calling him up for his eventual MLB debut if that opportunity arises.