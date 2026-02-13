Ranking Nationals 5 Most Intriguing Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees

The Washington Nationals arrived to spring training knowing they won't be contenders for the World Series or even an NL East title. However, there is still some excitement surrounding the team since they are entering a new era of Nationals baseball.

This offseason was spent putting together a new front office and coaching staff after ownership made the decision to move on from the previous regime in the midst of the 2025 campaign. And with the aim being to get this rebuild back on track, a lot of this year will be an evaluation period.

With that in mind, there are some non-roster invitees who could catch the eye of Washington's decision makers this spring. And five of them stand out as the most intriguing names fans should pay attention to during this preseason period.

Honorable Mentions

Warming Bernabel of the Colorado Rockies | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

First, putting together this list was tougher than I thought. There are plenty of names I'm interested in following throughout their time in Florida, especially because the big league roster still has plenty of holes in many areas.

Warming Bernabel could be a factor at first base if he performs well enough. Same with top 30 prospect Yohandy Morales. Caleb Lomavita could have a role at catcher in the future, but he won't contend for a spot right now. Trey Lipscomb might have an inside track to playing time in the bigs this year, but he's more of a bench guy at the moment.

Because of that, all of those players just missed the cut and are in the honorable mentions section.

5. Matt Mervis

Matt Mervis of the Miami Marlins | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Signed to a minor league deal, Matt Mervis will be in the mix for the first base role. He was a former top 30 prospect in the Chicago Cubs' system after being a standout during his collegiate days at Duke and in the minors. But he hasn't translated that to success in the majors just yet.

Still, the power potential is there for the lefty slugger. He hit double-digit home runs the past four years in the minors. And in just 42 games with the Miami Marlins this past season, he hit seven longballs. Unfortunately, he's slashed just .165/.238/.322 across 78 career MLB games. Mervis has a lot to prove this spring, which is why he is one to keep an eye on.

4. Cayden Wallace

Cayden Wallce of the Washington Nationals | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old is in an interesting spot when it comes to his career. Acquired in 2024 from the Kansas City Royals in the Hunter Harvey deal, Cayden Wallace has not made it past the Double-A level in the minors just yet.

Because of that, this upcoming season is a bit of "now or never" for the former second-round pick. And with the Nationals committed to Brady House at the hot corner for the time being, Wallace will need a huge spring to put himself into a spot where he could be called up to The Show this year.

But if he is able perform well during his time in camp, then that could change how he's viewed by the organization now that a new regime is in place. So Wallace is someone with a lot to gain or lose this spring.

3. Andrew Pinckney

Washington Nationals prospect Andrew Pinckney | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Washington is stacked in the outfield. Heading into the season, that area is the best unit they have on paper. Because of that, it's hard to imagine Andrew Pinckney will do anything to put himself into contention for a role this year. However, injuries happen all the time during camp and throughout the long MLB campaign. So a good showing this spring could have him on the short list of call-ups.

Pinckney has the ability to turn heads. This past season, he had a career year with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs across 125 games with Triple-A Rochester. Baseball America also stated he's the best power hitter and has the best outfield arm in the Nationals' pipeline, which bodes well for him to make the leap if he's able to continue his ascent.

2. Seaver King

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After a disappointing minor league campaign that created major questions about his upside going forward, Seaver King was a star at the Arizona Fall League. He was a top performer and seemed to return to his former self that got him selected 10th overall in the 2024 draft.

There is optimism he can carry that over into the upcoming campaign, and I'm interested in seeing what he looks like against some high-end pitching during big league camp. Already an elite defender at shortstop, if he's able to keep his momentum at the plate rolling into this year, then he is someone to watch out for as a franchise cornerstone going forward.

1. Jarlin Susana

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

I think everyone is excited to see Jarlin Susana if he's able to pitch. He had to undergo lat surgery in September, so there might be limitations placed on him. However, the flamethrower is easily the most intriguing non-roster invitee this spring.

Susana has a fastball that has reached 103 mph. He also has a filthy breaking ball that evaluators believe is an even better pitch than his heater. There's a chance he could make his major league debut in 2026 if he stays healthy. And a good showing this spring would help with that.

Hopefully Susana is able to pitch in full during his time with the big league club. Because if he does, he would be the most electric pitcher at camp regardless if he is a non-roster invitee or not.

More Nationals News