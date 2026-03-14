Nationals' DJ Herz Takes Huge Step in His Journey Back From Tommy John Surgery

The Washington Nationals' starting rotation finished with the second-worst ERA in the MLB last year.

Much of that had to do with injuries, as DJ Herz underwent Tommy John surgery, Josiah Gray was absent because he was still recovering from Tommy John and Trevor Williams underwent an internal brace procedure. On paper, they shouldn't have that issue this season. Not only did the front office add arms to the equation, but the depth should be better with Gray being fully healthy and both Herz and Williams set to return at some point in 2026.

When it comes to Herz and his journey back to the major league mound, he took a huge step forward in his recovery. According to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, the left-hander threw off the mound for the first time on Friday since he underwent his Tommy John surgery.

DJ Herz threw off the mound today for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery. #Nationals pic.twitter.com/2Izsrssuxg — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) March 13, 2026

It goes without saying that step is enormous for both Herz and the Nationals. Not only is he continuing to progress in his recovery, but him pitching off the mound instead of only on flat ground means he's getting closer to a potential rehab assignment early in the upcoming season.

Washington will continue to monitor things and make sure they aren't pushing him along too quickly, which is another example of those black Pulse armbands the pitchers have been wearing this spring coming in handy.

What to Expect From DJ Herz When He Returns

DJ Herz of the Washington Nationals | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

It's hard to know for sure what the 25-year-old is going to look like when he's back. Before his injury, Herz looked like he could be a huge part of this rotation going forward when he posted a 4.16 ERA across 19 starts during the 2024 campaign. He also had 106 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched with a K rate and whiff rate in the 81st and 78th percentile, respectively.

Those are some impressive numbers for a young pitcher facing major league hitting for the first time, which is why there was a ton of optimism surrounding him entering 2025. Unfortunately for everyone, after being optioned to Rochester to start the year, he had to undergo Tommy John surgery in mid-April which prevented him from pitching in the bigs that season.

The hope is Herz will come back and still be a high-strikeout guy. But with a Stuff+ number of 99 and a Location+ figure of 93, it's not a given that he'll be effective for the Nationals when he returns based on his walk rate being above the league average before his procedure. And since control is the last thing to come back following Tommy John and overall stuff can be less potent, there's a chance he looks like a completely different pitcher.

That's why it's imperative Washington gets a look at him this season against MLB hitters. They have to make an assessment on what he currently is and what he could become in his career following the serious injury he had.

But first, he has to remain healthy during this rehab process as he pushes for a return to the mound in live-game action. The good news is that he pitched off the mound for the first time on Friday, which is a huge step in getting Herz back at some point this season when he's fully recovered.