Nationals Reportedly Agree to Contract With Zack Littell

Before spring training got underway, Washington Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni said he was still going to be active, and that resulted in him adding right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas to bolster this rotation.

Now, according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the Nationals have agreed to a contract with right-handed pitcher Zack Littell in what would be their most notable free agency addition of the offseason. Details are still unknown at the time of writing when it comes to the structure of the deal, but this is still massive news for a ballclub that was still trying to figure out their starting unit.

Littell, who was long seen as a fit for Washington throughout the winter, is coming off a 2025 campaign where he posted a 3.81 ERA across 32 starts with both the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds. He was acquired ahead of the trade deadline as the Reds made their playoff push.

The 30-year-old began his MLB career coming out of the bullpen when he made his debut in 2018. It wasn't until he was claimed off waivers by the Rays in 2023 when he was turned into a starter, which has proven to be an excellent decision based on how effective he has been in that role the past three seasons.

While contract details haven't come out at the time of writing, it seems like this will firmly put Littell into the mix for the final starting rotation spot. He'll have to ramp-up quickly during the remainder of spring training if that's going to happen. But this is a huge addition for the Nationals.

