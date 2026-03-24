Nationals Hopeful Their Horrendous Spring Offense Won't Continue in Regular Season

Spring training has come to an end for the Washington Nationals.

Because a new era was ushered in this offseason, there was some excitement surrounding the franchise. The embrace of technology was all the rave throughout camp, and that clearly was a boost for many players throughout the organization.

However, it also was clear that the Nationals are still a rebuilding club. While game-to-game results and performances need to be taken with a grain of salt because these exhibition contests ultimately don't matter during this ramp-up period, there was a lot of struggling going on at the plate for Washington. In fact, they only mustered up 3.5 runs per game, which was 29th out of all 30 major league clubs this spring.

Blake Butera Hopeful That the Offense Will Improve During Regular Season

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera and second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Despite the fact that hitters are getting used to facing live pitching again and the majority of them are working on little adjustments at the direction of the coaching staff, it was a bit surprising to see so many of the big names on this team struggle.

James Wood finished Grapefruit League action hitting .125 with a homer and 19 strikeouts across 48 at-bats. CJ Abrams was better with a .227 average, but he didn't hit a longball and only mustered up four extra-base hits. Daylen Lile turned it on late and hit three balls over the fence, but he didn't look like the same hitter he was to close out the regular season last year. And of course, Dylan Crews performed so poorly that he was optioned to Triple-A to start this campaign.

While some fans might be nervous about what's to come from an offensive standpoint this year, manager Blake Butera is hopeful that things will improve once the regular season gets underway for a myriad of different reasons.

"I think spring training is tough, partly because you're facing so many different arms," Butera said, per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. "So I'm hopeful that once they know that the starter is going to be out there for at least five innings, they'll get two, three, maybe four at-bats off the same guy and that will help them a bit."

Nationals Putting Faith Into Their Information and Data Team

Washington Nationals logo | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Making in-game adjustments will be important for Washington's hitters. But the plan is also for them to be more prepared going into contests this season than they have been in the past. That's another area where this new regime is trying to revamp things in the nation's capital, as they are going to be relying heavily on their information and data team to improve results.

"Also, we'll have more information on these guys as we start the season. Kind of flying blind in spring training, going off what they did last year, and then also guys who might be in the minor leagues who we weren't sure if they were going to throw or not. So we'll have a bit more information for our hitters going into Thursday," Butera added.

How much of a boost that gives this lineup is anyone's guess. Last season, the Nationals finished with the 20th most runs scored (687). The previous year they were 25th (660). And before that in 2023, they were 21st (700). Washington hadn't finished in the top 10 in runs scored since the 2020 COVID-shortened season, and the last time they accomplished that feat during a full campaign was when they won the World Series in 2019.

No one expects the offense to be a top 10 unit this year, but getting back to being at least respectable at the plate is something that has to be done for the Nationals sooner rather than later. While it might not come this season, hopefully the results are much better than what was on display throughout spring training.