Nationals Lose Intriguing Utility Man After Red Sox Claim Him Off Waivers

The Washington Nationals have been busy using the waiver wire this offseason.

While they rarely will find impact players that way, it's a strategy to augment the entirety of their 40-man roster and create depth in the Triple-A ranks if they are able to sneak unclaimed players through so they can remain with the organization.

Thus far, the Nationals have been able to add some pitchers with big league experience via waiver claims. However, the other side of that coin is having to designate players for assignment to clear roster space, which has resulted in one of their past waiver additions being claimed by another team.

Mickey Gasper Gets Claimed by Boston Red Sox

Mickey Gasper of the Minnesota Twins | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

As reported by Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, the Boston Red Sox have claimed Mickey Gasper off waivers after Washington designated him for assignment as the corresponding move for adding left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady.

When Gasper was initially claimed by the Nationals off waivers, he was seen as someone who could possibly be a bench piece for this team throughout the 2026 campaign. Much of that has to do with his defensive versatility. Not only did the 30-year-old play first base, second base and left field. But he also caught 19 games, which is a rare combination for a big league player.

However, Gasper has never quite been able to put things together at the plate in the majors. He slashed .158/.257/.232 in 45 games last season with the Minnesota Twins and produced just two homers, a double and 11 RBIs.

Other Potential Bench Options for Nationals

Trey Lipscomb of the Washington Nationals | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It should be pointed out that it was not a given that Gasper was going to make Washington's Opening Day roster. But if he were to have a good showing during the spring where he flashed some promise with his bat, then he might have earned himself a spot.

As it stands now, the Nationals will be looking for some more defensive versatility. Right now, they have five outfielders on the active roster, and it seems like they are comfortable entering the season with that set up in place. So in all likelihood, they'll be wanting infielders who can play multiple positions.

Jose Tena could be the leader in the clubhouse based on that. He's already on the 40-man roster and has played in the bigs with Washington, previously. Trey Lipscomb is also someone to keep an eye on. He is a non-roster invitee to this year's spring training, played in 61 MLB games during the 2024 campaign and has the ability to move all over the dirt on defense.

The Nationals could also go back to the well with a waiver claim to give themselves another option, especially once they move Trevor Williams and DJ Herz to the 60-day injured list. But after the Red Sox claimed Gasper off waivers, he no longer is in the mix for a bench role.

