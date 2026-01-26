Nationals' List of Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees Features Fascinating Names

As the Washington Nationals start to get prepared for their upcoming 2026 campaign, they have now revealed which players will be joining the rest of the guys in West Palm Beach, Fla. as non-roster invitees.

In an announcement made by the club, they revealed that 10 internal players have received invites to join the Nationals down in South Florida for spring camp; pitchers Shinnosuke Ogasawara, Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana, catcher Caleb Lomavita, infielders Seaver King, Trey Lipscomb, Yohandy Morales and Cayden Wallace and outfielders Phillip Glasser and Andrew Pinckney.

Plenty of these names should stand out for fans, since many of them are current top prospects in Washington's pipeline.

Getting young players around big leaguers during the spring is not something uncommon for teams around Major League Baseball when using non-roster invites. But it will be interesting to see how long some of these players last in camp before they are reassigned down to their respective levels once Opening Day starts creeping closer.

Nationals Invite Their Top Two Pitching Prospects

This won't be Susana's first rodeo at spring training with the Nationals since he was with them last year. However, this time around, the fourth-ranked prospect could get some more burn if he recovered well from the surgery he got in September of 2025 to repair a torn lat.

Sykora won't get the opportunity to pitch since he's recovering from Tommy John surgery. But this will still be his first taste of a major league spring training camp, which will be a great experience for the third-ranked prospect even though he can't compete.

Ogasawara is the name to keep an eye on here out of all the non-roster invitees. Washington felt he could be an impact arm for them last year. And while it didn't work out that way, he did shine at times out of the bullpen during the latter stages of the season and could be a dark horse to play his way onto the roster or be one of the first calls made if someone gets injured.

Caleb Lomavita Will Try to Flash This Spring

Lomavita is ranked 15th in the Nationals' pipeline. And there's a lot to like about the 23-year-old. However, things have to start happening a bit faster for the standout collegiate performer if he's going to put some roster pressure on those in front of him within the organization.

Now, after only appearing in two games with the big league spring training team last year, Lomavita is back with a chance to build upon a solid 2025 campaign where he slashed .275/.339/.364 with four home runs, 22 extra-base hits and 44 RBIs across 99 games with High-A before he was promoted to Double-A.

Infielders Have Chance to Make Case for Their Futures

King had a huge bounce back in the Arizona Fall League where he was one of the best players out in the desert, and boy did he need that after turning in a 2025 season that could only be described as disappointing. With even more shortstops now in the organization, the 10th-ranked prospect and 2024 first-round pick will look to use his second time at the Nationals' major league spring training camp to prove why he should not be forgotten about.

Lipscomb is in the same boat, but he's further along in his career at this point in time. The 2022 third-round pick played 61 games for Washington in 2024. But he disappointed with a slash line of just .200/.268/.232, one homer and 10 RBIs. He didn't have a good season in Triple-A last year, so he has to show improvements during camp.

Morales will be someone to monitor, simply because the Nationals seemingly don't have an answer at first base still. There was some confusion as to why the 26th-ranked prospect didn't get called up in 2025 despite showing well with Rochester. So perhaps a good performance this spring gets him on the radar this time around.

Acquired in the Hunter Harvey trade back in 2024, Wallace wasn't able to do much to finish out that season because of an injury. But after slashing .242/.310/.376 with 10 home runs and 55 RBIs across 121 games with Double-A Harrisburg, he'll try to use this opportunity to keep his name on the map as a third base option going forward.

Outfielders Will Try to Crack Already Crowded Unit

If there is one position the Nationals have to feel most confident in, it's the outfield. That's going to make it hard on Glasser to become an everyday player for this franchise. However, with a career slash line of .301/.393/.412 across 250 games, he has shown an ability to swing the bat. He just reached Triple-A last year, so he's not quite on the doorstep of being an MLB player despite his age of 26.

Pinckney, who is ranked 30th in Washington's pipeline, turned some heads with Rochester this past season by slashing .269/.348/.431 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs. He could be someone to watch this spring to see if he can make some noise of his own and at least be a call-up option in 2026.

